NFL fantasy football Week 13: Top 5 RB waiver wire targets

Fantasy managers might have tilted a bit and then some after Week 12’s injuries to several top running backs across the NFL. Worry not, our top five Week 13 waiver wire list provides you with some backup options for any fantasy team in need of a running back. With Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook and Darrell Henderson injured from last weekend’s games, their backups make up most of our list.

5 fantasy running back waiver wire targets

#1 - Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings

Dalvin Cook may be out for a few weeks, and during these last important weeks of the fantasy regular season, managers need to scoop up his backup, Mattison, to fill any needs at the running back spot. Whether or not you own Cook, make Alexander Mattison your priority waiver target due to the guaranteed volume and opportunities he will have in the Vikings offense.

#2 - Dontrell Hilliard, RB, Tennessee Titans

Dontrell Hilliard, a former practice squad fill-in, had a whopping 131 yards on 12 carries and one rushing TD last week against the New England Patriots. He still shared the backfield with D’Onta Foreman, who had 109 yards on 19 carries. So expect the two to split carries, but fantasy managers cannot ignore Hilliard’s explosiveness.

Tennessee Titans @Titans



In the Booth RB Dontrell Hilliard with the flea flicker + 68-yard touchdown run.In the Booth @FBHealthPlans RB Dontrell Hilliard with the flea flicker + 68-yard touchdown run.In the Booth @FBHealthPlans https://t.co/9Rey6zyn5s

The only thing that might worry managers is the fumble he had at the end of one long run, but it did not look like head coach Mike Vrabel put him in the doghouse for it.

#3 - Chuba Hubbard, RB, Carolina Panthers

Christian McCaffrey owners who invested in a top pick for the running back cannot afford to stay disappointed. Dust yourselves off metaphorically (or literally if you’re the type to really be laying on the ground in the dirt after disappointing news) and get on the waiver wire and add Chuba Hubbard. The rookie running back hasn’t exactly lit up the box score when McCaffrey has been out this season, but Hubbard figures to carry much of the load while Ameer Abdullah will serve as his backup and will also see passing down work.

The Panthers are on a bye this week, so fantasy managers can throw caution to the wind and not put in a waiver for him and see if he clears waivers so that you don’t waste a waiver request on him.

#4 - Matt Breida, RB, Buffalo Bills

Matt Breida has entered the chat. Breida has successfully mucked up an already muddy running back situation in Buffalo where neither Devin Singletary nor Zack Moss were able to gain control of the backfield duties. Breida has game-breaking speed and is a nice change of pace for the Bills, who needed a boost after their recent offensive woes.

Fantasy managers needing a flex option or an RB3 should take a look at Breida and the potential he has for breaking long plays as well as moderate work in the passing game.

#5 - Sony Michel, RB, Los Angeles Rams

The Rams want to run the ball, but they haven't really had any consistent success this season. Darrell Henderson is nicked up again, so Sony Michel is in line for a significant workload. The Rams should look to ease some of the pressure off of Matthew Stafford’s shoulders and could attempt to establish the run more to keep defenses honest. Michel would be a solid addition to plug in as a flex or low-end RB2 option this coming week.

