Fantasy Football Week 15 Start 'Em Sit 'Em RBs: Zack Moss, Aaron Jones, Jerome Ford and more

It’s playoff time, baby! Now we’re locked and loaded with our eyes on the prize. It’s a three-week sprint to fantasy immortality. What we do in this short period will live on forever in the hearts and minds of our league mates. So, let’s get our thoughts right. Focus on our lineups. Make the right calls and move on. Time to go win a playoff game, my friends!

Fantasy Football Week 15 Start'Em RBs

Minnesota Vikings v Las Vegas Raiders

1] Ty Chandler, Minnesota Vikings

It’s unlikely that Alexander Mattison will play this week vs Cincinnati, which opens the door for Chandler to be a hero. Not often on the doorstep of the playoffs does a bell cow running back fall into our laps, but here we are. Chandler handled 12 carries and ran 22 routes last week. In a full-time role, I’d expect RB 2 production from Chandler, who can win as a runner and receiver. The Bengals, though, have been stingy versus lead-backs over the last two weeks. Holding the opponent’s top options to 45 and 28 yards, respectively.

2] D’Andre Swift, Philadelphia Eagles

After exploding for a combined 305 yards rushing in Weeks 2 and 3, it’s been fairly quiet for Philly’s starter. He’s seen the team lean more on Kenneth Gainwell as their long down and distance back. That all could change Monday night as the Eagles tussle with a Seattle defense that allows the fifth most fantasy points on the season to RBs. If the Eagles are going to get back on track, it starts with feeding Swift. I’d bet on a healthy dose of the run game, and Swift goes back over the 100-yard mark.

3] Zack Moss, Indianapolis Colts

Listen, I get it. You’ve gotten nothing from him in back-to-back weeks, but the usage numbers are off the charts. If I were to tell you that your starting RB would get 76% of the team's rushing attempts and see 21% of their targets, you would sign up in a heartbeat. That was Zack Moss in Week 13. Just stay the course. The points will come, and when they do, they will be in bunches. I’m predicting 20 PPR points from Moss this week – that’s right, 20!

Fantasy Football Week 15 Sit'Em RBs

Jaguars Browns Football

1] Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns

It looks like his running mate Kareem Hunt will play, but the real issue here is the Bears' defense. Yes, the Chicago Bears. They are playing lights out of late. Since Week 9 when they acquired Montez Sweat they rank tops in the league in interceptions, passer rating, and pressure rate. I think this game gets a little bogged down with two high-end defenses battling. Plus, Ford needs to score to come through most weeks. I’d look elsewhere.

2] Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

I don’t know if Jones plays, considering his injury. I don’t care if A.J. Dillon misses the game with a thumb injury. I have zero interest in Jones anymore. He can’t be trusted even to finish the contest. Many might be compelled to throw the veteran into their flex spot on name value alone but don’t do it.

3] Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs

We were all curious how the Chiefs' backfield would shake out with CEH and Jerick McKinnon splitting work. Edwards-Helaire outcarried McKinnon 11-4 but it was McKinnon who scored the rushing touchdown. Listen, CEH just isn’t that talent. He’s not going to break a long run or catch seven passes. I’d rather find someone with actual upside than risk CEH giving me four points.