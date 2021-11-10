NFL Fantasy Football: Should I drop D’Ernest Johnson for Week 10?

D’Ernest Johnson had a big fantasy Week 7 outing, and even the return of RB Nick Chubb for Week 9 had many fantasy managers holding onto Johnson because of the possibility of a favorable timeshare in the Browns’ backfield. Additionally, Kareem Hunt was still out with an injury so it made sense for fantasy managers to bench and hold D’Ernest Johnson.

After Week 9, however, Nick Chubb simply ran roughshod over the Cincinnati Bengals defense to the tune of 137 yards on only 14 carries with 2 touchdowns. D’Ernest Johnson, meanwhile, only had 8 carries for 16 yards after exploding for 146 yards and a TD on 22 carries in their Week 7 win over the Denver Broncos.

Is D’Ernest Johnson a drop candidate for week 10 Fantasy Football?

The Cleveland Browns placed Nick Chubb on the COVID reserve list. The news could not have come at a better time ahead of waiver wires running in fantasy leagues tonight. Fantasy managers who still have D’Ernest Johnson on their roster should hold onto the running back because Chubb could miss this week’s game against the New England Patriots.

That being said, Chubb is vaccinated so if he had two negative tests separated by 24 hours, he would be able to suit up and play. Fantasy managers will have to monitor the situation closely. Johnson still warrants a roster spot in case Nick Chubb cannot start. The 5-4 Browns and 5-4 Patriots will be an important match as both teams look to notch wins to separate themselves from their division rivals and gain momentum toward the postseason.

For fantasy purposes, the Cleveland Browns are a run-heavy team, so any back starting the game should be rostered in redraft leagues. For DFS, it’s a bit riskier to either pay up for Nick Chubb or take a flier on D’Ernest Johnson (depending on who starts) as the Patriots have one of the better run defenses, giving up only 4.1 YPC and 5 touchdowns this season. That being said, Cleveland does not abandon the run game lightly so any opportunity on this team as a running back is a more valuable roster spot compared to other teams less successful at running the ball.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Browns also had another RB, John Kelly, go on the COVID-19/reserve list Monday. So with Kareem Hunt currently on injured reserve due to a calf injury, Cleveland is down to just one running back at the moment, D’Ernest Johnson. Browns also had another RB, John Kelly, go on the COVID-19/reserve list Monday. So with Kareem Hunt currently on injured reserve due to a calf injury, Cleveland is down to just one running back at the moment, D’Ernest Johnson.

Even after Week 10, if D’Ernest Johnson starts and Nick Chubb sits out, it’s safe to drop Johnson because RB Kareem Hunt is eligible to come off the IR this week. Hunt will most likely sit out another week and return to action in Week 11 against the Detroit Lions.

