Nick Chubb backup: Who could the Browns field vs. Patriots in RB's absence?

The Cleveland Browns have been nicked by injuries in the worst way in 2021. Seemingly everyone on the offensive side of the ball has missed time at some point this season. With Kareem Hunt's injury sidelining him this weekend in all likelihood, the Browns have a decision to make. Adding to the chaos is news that Nick Chubb has an illness and is questionable this weekend. Who could play?

Browns' running back quandary: three solutions

#1 - D'Ernest Johnson and John Kelly

The Browns might be without either of their top two starting running backs this season. However, at this point, the Browns are well-versed in this situation, as Chubb and Hunt were both out of action already this season. Against the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football, the running back room was practically vacant. That is, except for D'Ernest Johnson.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Browns’ RBs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell ESPN.



Both players are vaccinated, thus their status for Sunday’s game against New England remains in question. Each player would need two negative tests 24 hours apart to play. Browns’ RBs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell ESPN.Both players are vaccinated, thus their status for Sunday’s game against New England remains in question. Each player would need two negative tests 24 hours apart to play.

Johnson was the main back for the game and acted like he was the starter all along. He rushed 22 times for 146 yards and a touchdown in the game. At first thought, simply leaning on him would be the correct solution. However, in the game against Denver, the Broncos were decimated at linebacker. The team couldn't stop the run because they didn't have an option to stop the run.

#Browns Side note: However fast you think Nick Chubb is, he's faster. Side note: However fast you think Nick Chubb is, he's faster. #Browns

#2 - Todd Gurley and D'Ernest Johnson

Todd Gurley is still available as an option. At this point, Chubb and Hunt are simply unreliable this season in terms of availability, which means more absences are likely to continue. If this happens, Gurley will be able to slide in as a solid "swing-running back." Gurley has Super Bowl experience and wouldn't crack under pressure in the playoffs.

The free agent running back also had more than 1000 yards and 17 touchdowns as recently as 2018. If he can play anywhere near that level as a backup, the Browns would have an impervious backfield between him, Hunt, Chubb, and Johnson. That said, Gurley will take time to get into the swing of things. If he were to be signed today, his ability to play on Sunday would be in doubt.

#3 - D'Ernest Johnson and Andy Janovich

Andy Janovich is the full back of the Cleveland Browns, but he knows the offense as well as anyone. Considering Chubb's illness may only knock him out for this game, it could be overkill to make any big moves. If the Browns want to try something new and keep the solution in-house, they might want to give their fullback a few carries.

Janovich has some experience toting the rock and has a similar body size to running backs. It wouldn't be a perfect fit, but it could catch defenses off-guard and give them a new look. Additionally, if it works out, the Browns could have a new emergency running back for free.

