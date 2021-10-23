D'Ernest Johnson's Career: A look at the RB's career before breakthrough game against Broncos

The Cleveland Browns' D'Ernest Johnson had an incredible game in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season on Thursday Night Football against the Denver Broncos. He was named the starting running back after both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt were ruled out for the game. Johnson helped back up quarterback Case Keenum and the Browns to a much-needed victory.

Cleveland entered the game having lost two in a row and were falling behind in the AFC North standings. They were facing a tough Broncos defense while missing key starters. D'Ernest Johnson earned the first start of his career and rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown. He was the Player of the Game in the Browns' 17-14 victory.

The Browns are unlikely to miss Chubb and Hunt thanks to D'Ernest Johnson

D'Ernest Johnson helped the Browns continue with their dominant rushing attack. Every week Cleveland utilize both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt to overwhelm defenses on their way to one of the very best rushing offenses in the NFL. Neither was able to play on Thursday but the numbers really didn't change much with their third stringer, D'Ernest Johnson, getting the start.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS “Playing in the NFL was always my dream … Coming where I come from, it’s a blessing man. ” - D’Ernest Johnson “Playing in the NFL was always my dream … Coming where I come from, it’s a blessing man. ” - D’Ernest Johnson https://t.co/mucxOvJ4oi

D'Ernest Johnson is now the third Browns running back to account for 100 yards in a game. That is the most in the NFL, with five teams having zero running backs who have achieved that accomplishment in a single game this season. D'Ernest Johnson helped the Browns possess the ball for more than 60 percent of the game clock and 13 minutes more than the Broncos. This is the Browns' winning formula.

D'Ernest Johnson's path to the NFL

D'Ernest Johnson was an absolute superstar at the University of South Florida. He had an excellent college football career for them as a running back. Johnson set a school record with 4,186 all-purpose yards and is one of the best USF players of all time. Unfortunately, he was not picked by any team in the NFL Draft.

However, D'Ernest Johnson was not done yet trying to make it as a professional football player. In 2018 he went on social media and sent direct messages to all of the teams in the Alliance of American Football asking them for a tryout. His determination landed him a roster spot on the Orlando Apollos. He was successful with the team until the AAF league folded and he was left without a football home once again.

In 2019 he got the call he really wanted and was signed to an NFL team, the Cleveland Browns. Thursday night against the Broncos, all of his hard work and determination paid off. D'Ernest Johnson finally got his chance to start a game in the NFL and he made the most of it. It was a memorable performance to cap off an amazing journey.

