Fantasy Football Draft Strategy 2023: 5 must-target players for your team ft. Justin Herbert

You likely won’t be able to land all your favorite targets in your upcoming Fantasy Football drafts, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try. Having a plan of who to pick and whom to avoid will help you create a roadmap to success in your leagues.

I always want to load my rosters with players entering their primes. You can keep the aging superstars or long-shot rookies. Championships are won by nailing the emerging talent just as they peak.

Here are five players I want you to target on Fantasy Football draft day.

Tony Pollard – RB – Dallas Cowboys

ADP 17 (Editors note, FantasyPros consensus data).

At 26 years old, Tony Pollard will command the Cowboys backfield as Ezekiel Elliott is out of town. Removing Elliott leaves 231 rushing attempts up for grabs from last season. Pollard may not take all of them, but he’s a lock to lead the team in touches. Zeke also leaves behind 70.4% of the Cowboys' carries inside the five-yard line. Guess who is going to get those.

Pollard has a three-down skill set that will be the centerpiece of the Dallas attack. Per Fantasy Points Data, Pollard was fifth in the NFL in “explosive yards” at 440. That stat is classified as any run over 15 yards.

In 2022, Pollard finished as a top 10 PPR back six times. In two of those weeks, he was the top overall back in fantasy. This year, I expect that number to skyrocket. Get your hands on this elusive runner before your league mates do in round two.

Calvin Ridley – WR – Jacksonville Jaguars

Calvin Ridley at Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp

ADP 37

We haven’t seen Calvin Ridley since 2021. Personal issues and a gambling suspension have kept the Jags' new wideout from the field. Now he’s back its wheels up for a season to remember in Duval County.

An ADP in round four is laughable for a talent like Ridley. His training camp rapport with quarterback Trevor Lawrence has proven that he is ready to become the top target in the team's passing attack.

Ridley is a prolific route runner who will assume the “X” receiver role in Doug Pederson’s offense. Last year, the Jags finished as a top-10 unit in both passing attempts and completions.

That was with the likes of Zay Jones and Marvin Jones playing outside. Ridley is going to explode in 2023.

Justin Herbert – QB – Los Angeles Chargers

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Chargers v Jacksonville Jaguars

ADP 40

The best hair in the NFL is back, and lucky for him, so is his offensive line. Last season, the Chargers OL was battered and bruised. Per PFF, the Chargers were 31 st in the NFL in plays with total pressures allowed. Justin Herbert felt the pain as he battled broken ribs for most of the season.

All healed up, Herbert enters the 2023 campaign with new Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore’s new vertical offense. Gone are the dink and dunk plays of a year ago. In are deep routes to Mike Williams and Quinten Johnston.

While all your friends waste an early pick on a QB, scoop Herbert a round later and laugh all the way to the bank.

James Cook – RB – Buffalo Bills

ADP 73

No back is rocketing up draft boards faster than James Cook. His preseason play has cemented him in as the Bills RB1. Get on board now as this high-powered offense looks to get over the hump and into the Super Bowl, finally.

Cook has shown well in the preseason thus far. He’s scored on a carry inside the ten and has been dominating snap share compared to other Bills backs.

I love Cook at his current ADP because you get a full-time back on a playoff-caliber offense for pennies on the dollar. With Buffalo looking to take carries off of Josh Allen to avoid injury, they will happily give them the second year back out of Georgia. Don’t let this shooting star take off without you on draft day.

Dallas Goedert – TE – Philadelphia Eagles

ADP 67

If you miss out on Travis Kelce or Mark Andrews early, let me offer you the Tight End steal of the year, Dallas Goedert.

Through Week 10, Goedert was TE 4 in total PPR points and third in average points per game. He produced top-15 finishes in eight of his first nine games. Then he got hurt. That’s been the issue with Goedert his entire career. But at this price and in this offense, I’m buying on someone who last season, Weeks 1-10, was 1 st among TEs in yards per reception, 1 st in yards after contact, and 2 nd in yards. Simply put, Goedert is that good.

Load your roster with high-end backs and receivers before pulling the trigger on Goedert in the 6 th round.

