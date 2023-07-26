Deebo Samuel is unlike any wide receiver the NFL has ever seen. Besides being able to catch passes, he has also been used as a running back to great effect, helping the San Francisco 49ers reach at least the NFC Championship Game thrice in his four seasons, including Super Bowl LIV when he was a rookie.

But according to The Fantasy Football Fellas' Lucas Wencl, the one-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler should not be played at all. He said on TikTok (without mentioning Samuel until the end):

"You should be avoiding (Deebo Samuel) like the plague. Even though he goes off the board as WR17, I will be drafting zero shares on him."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Wencl then explained the reasons why:

"Part of the issue is that his efficiency metrics absolutely tanked last year. He had nearly seven less yards per reception, ran a yard and a half less per route, and averaged eight less fantasy points per game.

"The other big reason is that his team brought in another elite offensive weapon last year. This player's total touchdowns dipped by 65% because of that and eliminated the team's need for him to be involved in the rush attack."

Deebo Samuel sent Kyle Shanahan shirtless pics to prove he was serious about bouncing back from "awful" 2022

2021 was a breakout year for Deebo Samuel, as he proved his offensive versatility by setting the record for most rushing touchdowns by a wide receiver, at eight - on top of his receiving prowess. He even threw a touchdown pass in the 49ers' must-win season finale against the Los Angeles Rams.

But the following year, his numbers dipped, as he sustained foot and ankle injuries, Brandon Aiyuk broke out himself, and the team traded for Christian McCaffrey. He still did perform well in the playoffs, but he was blunt about what he thought of the season when reporters asked him about it last month:

"It was awful -- in every aspect... I'll never put nothing like that back on tape again."

So how did Samuel spend the days between camp? He did not just hit the gym; he made sure to send photos of his progress to head coach Kyle Shanahan, who said on Tuesday:

"Never had a grown man send me so many pictures with his shirt off. But it looks good."

49ers on NBCS @NBCS49ers



Shanahan believes Deebo can return to his 2021 form, and he's seen the proof pic.twitter.com/Qx1WOQXvuY "Never had a grown man send me so many pictures with his shirt off, but it looks good."Shanahan believes Deebo can return to his 2021 form, and he's seen the proof

The 49ers begin their campaign at the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 10.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!