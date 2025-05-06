Fantasy Football rookie IDP rankings following 2025 NFL Draft ft. Travis Hunter's unique situation

The 2025 fantasy football season is starting to heat up now that the NFL Draft has been concluded. Rookies are alwasy among the most interesting targets due to the relative unknowns of how their skillsets will translate to the pro game. This year's class features a ton of intriguing defensive prospects, sos here's how the best rookies stack up in the IDP rannkings.

Rookie IDP rankings for 2025 fantasy football

Rookie IDP rankings

#10 - James Pearce Jr.

James Pearce Jr. provides the Atlanta Falcons with a much-needed pass rusher on their defensive front. His sacks will likely directly determine his value in fantasy football.

#9 - Shemar Stewart

Shemar Stewart was darafted by the Cincinnati Bengals amid Trey Hendrickson being involved in trade rumors. Whether or not the sack leader from last season stays or goes, the rookie should still be an immediate starter for their defense.

#8 - Donovan Ezeiruaku

Donovan Ezeiruaku will join Micah Parsons to potentially give the Dallas Cowboys one of the best pass rushing duos in the NFL. He could be a fantasy football sleeper if he lives up to his massive potential.

#7 - Nick Emmanwori

Nick Emmanwori is projected to be a day-one starter for the Seattle Seahawks in his rookie season. Safeties have been on the rise for fantasy football in recent years and his versatile skillset makes him an attractive option.

#6 - Mykel Williams

Mykel Williams landed in an ideal situation with the San Francisco 49ers. He should benefit from Nick Bosa attracting double-teams on most snaps, giving him more opportunioties for sacks.

#5 - Carson Schwesinger

Carson Schwesinger was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Considering their long list of necessary improvements to their roster, taking a linebacker in this spot suggests that they expect him to play a key role on their defense this year.

#4 - Jalon Walker

Jalon Walker is a hybrid defender that can play as an off-ball linebacker and a pass rusher, depending upon the on-fiel situation. This helps his fantasy value because his tackle totals raise his floor, while his sacks determine his ceiling.

#3 - Abdul Carter

Abdul Carter has arguably the highest upside of any rookie this season, but his situatiobn with the New York Giants this year is one to keep an eye on. He will likely compete with Brian Burns and Kayvon Thiobodeaux for snaps.

#2 - Jihaad Campbell

Jihaad Campbell landed with the Philadelphia Eagles, who have built a reputation for getting the most out of their front-seven. He is a dynamic weapon as both a linebacker and an edge rusher, significantly improving his value in fantasy football.

#1 - Travis Hunter

Travis Hunter is in a truly unique situation with the Jacksonville Jaguars as he's expected to play on both sides of the ball. This means that he could rack up points as a wide receiver, while slotting into a defensive back spot on fantasy football rosters. If this is the case, he is easily the top rookie IDP and one of the best players to target in all leagues using this format.

