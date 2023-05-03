Create

Fantasy Football rookie WR rankings: Who comes out on top in 2023 NFL draft class?

By Adam Hulse
Modified May 03, 2023 19:06 GMT
The Fantasy Football season always heats back up every year at the conclusion of the NFL Draft. Rankings and analysis of fantasy values can become more accurate when draft prospects officially land with a team and become NFL rookies. This creates a clearer vision of what their roles will be within the team they join for the upcoming NFL season.

The wide receivers have always been in the deepest position in Fantasy Football. The 2023 NFL season will be no different, especially with a loaded rookie class of talented players in the position. Many will be capable of making an immediate impact during their rookie seasons and could be valuable Fantasy Football assets.

Some of the top wide receivers selected in the 2023 NFL Draft also top the list of fantasy rankings. Jaxon Smith-Njigba joined an elite group of wide receivers with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, as did Quentin Johnston with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

Zay Flowers was drafted to form a dynamic duo with newly acquired Odell Beckham Jr., while Jordan Addison replaced Adam Thielen to pair up with Justin Jefferson. Depth charts and total offensive predictions play a direct role in predicting target shares for wide receivers, one of the most valuable statistics when making fantasy projections.

Here's how the four mentioned potential stars as well as the rest of the rookie class stacked up against each other for the 2023 season. The rankings are also important for rookie drafts in Dynasty formats, where prospects are significantly more valuable than in season-long leagues.

Fantasy Football rookie WR rankings for 2023 NFL season

Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Here are the top 30 NFL rookie wide receivers for the 2023 Fantasy Football season:

  1. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
  2. Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings
  3. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
  4. Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers
  5. Jonathan Mingo, Carolina Panthers
  6. Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts
  7. Jalin Hyatt, New York Giants
  8. Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals
  9. Marvin Mims, Denver Broncos
  10. Cedric Tillman, Cleveland Browns
  11. Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs
  12. Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers
  13. Bryce Ford-Wheaton, New York Giants
  14. Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots
  15. Nathaniel Dell, Houston Texans
  16. Tyler Scott, Chicago Bears
  17. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
  18. Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars
  19. AT Perry, New Orleans Saints
  20. Xavier Hutchinson, Houston Texans
  21. Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders
  22. Charlie Jones, Cincinnati Bengals
  23. Trey Palmer, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  24. Dontayvion Wicks, Green Bay Packers
  25. Andre Iosivas, Cincinnati Bengals
  26. Elijah Higgins, Miami Dolphins
  27. Justin Shorter, Buffalo Bills
  28. Derius Davis, Los Angeles Chargers
  29. Ronnie Bell, San Francisco 49ers
  30. Demario Douglas, New England Patriots

