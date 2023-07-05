Fantasy Football Sleepers 2023: Top 5 WRs to target for upcoming season

In fantasy football, especially in PPR (point per reception) leagues, wide receivers dominate. Players like Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase and others dominate the first round of drafts. If you're not picking in the top seven, it can be hard to land one of the best pass-catchers in the league.

However, there are plenty of good wideouts to go around. There are a lot of good ones that will go under the radar for a variety of reasons. These five sleeper picks have the chance to be league-winners, so pay attention to when you can select them.

Sleeper wide receivers in fantasy football

5) Chris Olave

New Orleans Saints v San Francisco 49ers

Chris Olave was a solid pick for a rookie last year in fantasy football. Despite playing with two inefficient quarterbacks in Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston, he put up solid numbers. With Derek Carr, he not only has a better passer throwing him the ball (even if Carr isn't an elite quarterback), but also much more consistency. Over the year, he will develop a rapport with Carr and see a lot of targets. His value only goes up in the likely event of a Michael Thomas absence, too.

4) DJ Moore

DJ Moore has been a very strong fantasy wide receiver since he came into the league. Since then, he's caught passes from Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, the ghost of Cam Newton, PJ Walker and Teddy Bridgewater. That's not exactly a who's who of passers, so pairing him with Justin Fields makes both of their fantasy outlooks a lot better. Expect him to once again be a stud and be that much more consistent.

3) DK Metcalf

DK Metcalf is already on a lot of people's radars for fantasy football, but there's a chance he ends up as one of the top wide receivers in the entire game. He routinely finishes with excellent numbers, but now opposing defenses have to worry about both Tyler Lockett and rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba. That will only open the doors for more Metcalf production and another year with Geno Smith will also help.

2) Michael Pittman Jr.

Michael Pittman Jr. is a sleeper pick

Michael Pittman Jr. has played well when he has a quarterback that can get him the ball. The Indianapolis Colts selected Anthony Richardson. Assuming he starts, he will likely be throwing the ball quite a bit as he develops and learns the NFL game. That can only bode well for Pittman, who is easily the best target that offense has at this moment.

1) Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson will dominate fantasy football

Garrett Wilson was already a top fantasy wide receiver, but he could easily be wide receiver one when it's all said and done. He put up great numbers with Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco and Mike White. Now that Aaron Rodgers is throwing him the ball, he will truly dominate. Even if Rodgers is not the same quarterback anymore, he is a tremendous upgrade over the trio that the New York Jets worked with last season.

