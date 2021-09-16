Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 2: Wide Receiver Rankings

Fantasy Football can be played between different methods and different kinds of leagues, but the fun is there every step of the way.

If you're playing in a PPR league, then wide receivers are just as important as your running backs. The fact that you have a star player doesn't mean you should start him every week, as your goal as a fantasy manager is to set up the best possible lineup week in and week out to give your team the best chance to win.

Take a look at which wide receivers you should start and who you should sit for Week 2 of NFL Fantasy.

Start 'Em

#1 - Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos, at Jacksonville Jaguars

Sutton had a disappointing start to the season, but you can attribute to some factors, such as the strong defense that the Giants possessed or the fact that it was his first game back from the ACL injury that kept him out for most of the 2021 season.

Sutton had only three targets against the Giants, but in his last season healthy, he had 7.6 targets per game. With Jerry Jeudy landing on injured reserve, he's going to be Bridgewater's favorite target, and against the Jacksonville Jaguars, one of the worst pass defenses in the league, expect a big game out of him.

Nathan Jahnke @PFF_NateJahnke Broncos WR snap count



First 4 drives (pre-Jeudy injury)



Courtland Sutton 29

Tim Patrick 23

Jerry Jeudy 23

K.J. Hamler 11



#2 - Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears, vs Cincinnati Bengals

Even with Andy Dalton under center, Robinson seems to be a good option for this week's contest against the Bengals. He's had 11 targets against the Rams, and the Bears' passing offense should produce much more against a defense that's way more weaker than the Rams. I'd expect Robinson to at least double his receiving yards and I also believe he's going to be an interesting red zone option for Chicago in Week 2.

#3 - Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers, vs Detroit Lions

To put Davante Adams here would be a lazy thing to do. I believe there's a lot of value for Valdes-Scantling as a starter in Week 2. Clearly he has earned Rodgers' trust over the last year, and he amassed 8 targets against the Saints in the season-opener.

Valdes-Scantling is a deep-threat receiver facing an weak pass defense and Rodgers will be on fire after such an humiliating loss. If you're lucky enough to have Adams on your fantasy team, he's an obvious starter. But Valdes-Scantling will get a lot of points this week as well.

Sit 'Em

#1 - Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team vs New York Giants

McLaurin is one of the most underrated receivers in the league, with the main problem being that he's never had a consistent quarterback who can give him his best throws to use his athletic ability and his route running.

Washington Football Team v Detroit Lions

That's going to be a problem once again on Thursday, when Washington battle the New York Giants on a short week. Taylor Heinicke will make only his second start in the NFL, and against an above-average defense. McLaurin had only 4 targets on the first week and I don't expect this number to grow much bigger.

#2 - DJ Moore, Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints

I don't feel like Moore is going to repeat this week his great numbers against the Saints from last year. New Orleans has an elite defense and they did a fantastic job keeping the Packers' aerial offense in check last week. It's safe to bet Moore won't be the one to break out, especially with Sam Darnold still getting used to this offense.

Ben Hauver @BenHauver There is a real possibility that DJ Moore will be the third most productive fantasy WR for CAR this season There is a real possibility that DJ Moore will be the third most productive fantasy WR for CAR this season

He had eight targets against the Jets. It's improbable that this number will grow for the second week.

#3 - Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals vs Chicago Bears

Chase had 7 targets on the season opener against the Vikings. The Bears present a different challenge for this offense, with a much better defense in what should be a close affair. Factor in the other options that the Bengals have at the position (Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins) and the probability that Chase will repeat his great numbers from his debut are low. You should sit him for this week.

