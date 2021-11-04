Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 9: Tight End rankings

Tight end is one of the trickiest positions to navigate in Fantasy Football. After the top few elite options there is not a wide selection of solid producers. Match-ups and trends are extremely important when streaming a tight end in a Fantasy Football line up. Here are some tight ends to target or avoid in Week 9.

Start 'Em

#1 - Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinas vs. San Francisco 49ers

Zach Ertz upgraded his Fantasy Football value when he moved from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Arizona Cardinals. He has been solid in his short time with the team so far and could continue to increase his target share as he builds chemistry with Kyler Murray.

Eliot Shorr-Parks @EliotShorrParks The idea Zach Ertz isn’t good anymore was always wrong #Eagles The idea Zach Ertz isn’t good anymore was always wrong #Eagles

#2 - Dan Arnold, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills

Dan Arnold continues to build chemistry with quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars should be playing from behind the entire game so their game script should feature a ton of passing plays.

#3 - Tyler Conklin, Minnesota Vikings vs. Baltimore Ravens

Tyler Conklin's stock is trending up in Fantasy Football. He is in a great matchup in Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens' last ranked pass defense. He has Fantasy Football upside this week and is worth a shot.

Sit 'Em

#1 - Hunter Henry, New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers

Hunter Henry has been too inconsistent to trust in Fantasy Football. The Patriots spread the ball around too much in a lower scoring offense. Henry has been dependent on touchdowns for Fantasy Football points this season.

#2 - Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Cole Kmet has been trending up in Fantasy Football but drew a very difficult matchup this week with the Steelers. Kmet is worth a stash for his increased role in the offense but is better off benched this week.

#3 - Evan Engram, New York Giants vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Evan Engram is one of the most frustrating tight ends. He flashes the talent to be an elite option but continues to be disappointing. He is rarely worth the risk in Fantasy Football.

Dan Duggan @DDuggan21 Evan Engram has 23 catches for 186 yards and one TD in a season when the Giants have been desperate for playmakers to step up. Trading him creates $3.3M in cap savings. He’s about to be a free agent. The Giants are 2-6. Take what you can get… Evan Engram has 23 catches for 186 yards and one TD in a season when the Giants have been desperate for playmakers to step up. Trading him creates $3.3M in cap savings. He’s about to be a free agent. The Giants are 2-6. Take what you can get…

Top 10 Fantasy Football Tight Ends in Week 9

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Giants Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens vs. Minnesota Vikings Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams vs. Tennessee Titans Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Chargers Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers Jared Cook, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos

