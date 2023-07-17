Fantasy Football tiers 2023: Ranking alpha dogs and duds after DeAndre Hopkins’ Titans move

Fantasy Football rankings are based on many different factors, including a player's past performances and projected role in an upcoming NFL season. One of the most important things to consider when ranking any position is major changes to a specific player's situation. This can include things like new coaches or quarterbacks, a different supporting cast, or a team change.

DeAndre Hopkins is a prime example of this entering the 2023 Fantasy Football season. He was released by the Arizona Cardinals during the 2023 NFL offseason befor signing with the Tennessee Titans in free agency. He will be playing in a brand new offensive scheme this year. While the Titans are much more of a run-first team, Hopkins should dominate the target share as their clear top option.

Weighing these factors can significantly impact where DeAndre Hopkins lands in the wide receiver rankings for the 2023 Fantasy Football season. The major change, as well as the fact that he's aging, both make him more risky this year than usual. On the other hand, he also holds some upside, given the lack of legitimate wide receiver options in the Titans' offense.

Other star wide receivers in a similar situation to Hopkins this year include Odell Beckham Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster, DJ Moore, and Calvin Ridley. Like Hopkins, Moore and Smith-Schuster go to a new team where they will likely be the featured pass-catcher. Ridley and Beckham also figure to have prominent roles with their new offenses, but will each enter a much more crowded situation where they will compete for target share.

All of these factors, along with many others, directly impact where each wide receiver will be ranked when predicting their fantasy output for the 2023 season.

2023 Fantasy Football WR tier rankings

DeAndre Hopkins

One of the most useful ways to prepare for a Fantasy Football draft is to have rankings for each NFL position. A more modern approach to ranking players is by placing them into tiers with other players in the same position that hold similar fantasy values.

Here is how the top 50 wide receivers in 2023 can be placed into appropriate Fantasy Football tiers:

Tier #1

Justin Jefferson Ja'Marr Chase Tyreek Hill CeeDee Lamb Stefon Diggs Cooper Kupp

Tier #2

Davante Adams Amon-Ra St. Brown AJ Brown Jaylen Waddle Tee Higgins Garrett Wilson Chris Olave

Tier #3

Amari Cooper Calvin Ridley Keenan Allen Mike Evans Deebo Samuel DeAndre Hopkins DeVonta Smith DK Metcalf Jerry Jeudy Terry McLaurin DJ Moore Tyler Lockett Chris Godwin

Tier #4

Christian Kirk Michael Pittman Drake London Christian Watson Brandon Aiyuk Mike Williams Diontae Johnson Marquise Brown Treylon Burks Jaxon Smith-Njigba Kadarius Toney Rashod Bateman Courtland Sutton JuJu Smith-Schuster George Pickens Jahan Dotson

Tier #5

Gabe Davis Jordan Addison Skyy Moore Odell Beckham Jr. Brandin Cooks Jakobi Meyers Quentin Johnston Jameson Williams

