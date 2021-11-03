Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 9: Adrian Peterson and other Best Pickups

Fantasy football is 80% draft, 50% luck, and 30% being an active participant. Luckily, it doesn’t require advanced math either. If your team is struggling to make ground, it’s time to shake up that roster via trades or unearthing potential gems on the waiver wire.

The following best waiver wire pickups for Week 9 include a QB called to save his team’s season, a pair of veteran RBs asked to step in some very huge shoes to fill, and several young rookies who are starting to shine. Especially as the NFL trade deadline ends with an astounding silence, that does not mean your fantasy team should rest on its laurels.

Week 9 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: The Trade “Flurry” is over, now it’s time to get serious

#1 - RBs Jeremy McNichols and Adrian Peterson

Jeremy McNichols and Adrian Peterson figure to form a RB committee to fill Derrick Henry's role in the Tennessee Titans offense. You might not be able to get both, but prioritize whichever one you think your team needs most. Jeremy McNichols will most likely see the passing work while Adrian Peterson will be the early down and goal line back. That means for PPR and half PPR fantasy leagues, McNichols is the one to target, while Peterson should top your list in standard TD fantasy leagues.

#2 - QB Taysom Hill

Taysom Hill should be back for Week 9, which his timing could not be better since QB Jameis Winston went down with a serious knee injury. Hill is a great pickup due to being a running threat, which makes him a player with a solid fantasy floor. Even if he is not ready by Week 9, Hill should be a priority QB for any fantasy manager in need of a starting QB.

#3 - RB Michael Carter

It’s very unlikely, but if for some reason Michael Carter is still on your league’s waiver wire, he should be the top RB added. The rookie RB’s usage has steadily increased, and he finally had a breakout game last week to the tune of 77 yards on 15 carries and 1 TD with 9 receptions for 95 yards. QB Mike White is looking for Carter in the flat, which is great for the Jets and fantasy football. When QB Zach Wilson returns from injury, it remains to be seen whether the Jets will continue to look for Carter in the passing game to move the chains or whether Wilson looks more towards Carter’s way.

New York Jets running back Michael Carter

#5 - WR DeVante Parker

DeVante Parker has been in and out of the lineup all season due to injury, but he returned last week with 8 catches on 11 targets for 85 yards against a solid Buffalo Bills defense. Parker should be the top WR added off of waivers this week, with Tua Tagovailoa getting more comfortable in the offense and having the Deshaun Watson trade rumors monkey off his back.

#6 - WR Brandon Aiyuk

If Brandon Aiyuk is out of Kyle Shanahan’s dog house, then now is the time to swoop up the second-year wide receiver and hope to ride any potentially increased production down the stretch. Aiyuk had a season-high 7 targets in Week 8 and figures to get at most this many the rest of the way as the Niners continue to figure out ways to fix their struggling offense. WR Deebo Samuel is banged up, so Aiyuk could be more than fantasy relevant if he has to carry the passing game for the Niners.

Matt Maiocco @MaioccoNBCS

To read: Neither Kyle Shanahan nor Brandon Aiyuk has gone into specifics of why Aiyuk has gotten off to a slow start this season, but both offered clues after Sunday’s game. Shanahan cited GPS readings, and what that means.To read: nbcsports.com/bayarea/49ers/… Neither Kyle Shanahan nor Brandon Aiyuk has gone into specifics of why Aiyuk has gotten off to a slow start this season, but both offered clues after Sunday’s game. Shanahan cited GPS readings, and what that means.To read: nbcsports.com/bayarea/49ers/…

#7 - WR Elijah Moore

Elijah Moore is another Jets rookie getting more usage. With the team realistically out of playoff contention, the coaching staff seems to be letting the young guys get more runs on the field. As is usually the case with rebuilding teams, rookies take time to adjust to the speed of the pro level, and Moore and Michael Carter are no different. Expect the rookie wide receiver to be more involved in the Jets offense. He is a great upside stash for the stretch run of the fantasy football season.

