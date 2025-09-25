Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 4 Top QBs to target feat. Geno Smith and Jaxson Dart

Winning the waiver wire is one of the most valuable factors to any fantasy football roster that finds sustained success during the course of a season. Managers get the opportunity to improve all positions on their rosters by adding available players that demonstrate realistic upside and a potentially favorable outlook. Here are some of the top quarterbacks to consider as Week 4 approaches.

Fantasy Football Week 4 Waiver Wire QBs

#4 - Carson Wentz, Minnesota Vikings (3% rostered)

Carson Wentz is a sleeper pick at quarterback, especially in fantasy football leagues that allow multiple quarterbacks in a starting lineup. He is in a loaded offense with the Minnesota Vikings, including Justin Jefferson and TJ Hockenson, and finished as the weekly QB13 in his first start of the season. He is available in most leagues and could be a steal off the waiver wire in many formats.

#3 - Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (36% rostered)

Matthew Stafford has been extremely consistent during his time with the Los Angeles Rams and currently ranks as the overall QB15 through the first three weeks of the 2025 fantasy football season. His upside is limited by his lack of mobility, but he has proven to have a safe weekly floor.

The veteran has one of the best wide receiver tandems in the NFL to work with as Puka Nacua and Davante Adams have been elite players during their careers. Managers in need of a reliable quarterback should feel confident adding Stafford from the Week 4 waiver wire.

#2 - Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders (28% rostered)

Geno Smith has been consistently solid over the past four years since becoming a starting quarterback again. He ranked as the overall QB19 or better in all three of his seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and currently ranks as the QB12 entering Week 4 with the Las Vegas Raiders.

His best season as a starter came in his first with the Seahawks when he finished as the QB5 overall. Pete Carroll was his head coach that year and now the two of them have teamed up on the Raiders this season. Their success together makes Smith an intriguing player to add.

#1 - Jaxson Dart, New York Giants (17% rostered)

Jaxson Dart makes sense as a speculative add after being named the New York Giants' starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2025 season. He will replace Russell Wilson and his dynamic skillset gives him upside. He surely has a dangerously low floor during his rookie season, but he's a cheap gamble that could pay off in a big way this year.

