Fantasy Football Week 11 Buy Low Sell High trade candidates: Cash in on Amari Cooper, invest in Marquise Brown, and more

As the 2023 fantasy football season is beginning to wind down, managers are running out of time to make trades. The fantasy playoffs are right around the corner in most leagues, as well as the trade deadline. Managers should take this opportunity to make some final upgrades to their rosters before they officially run out of time to do so.

The trade market is one of the most valuable ways to make major improvements to a fantasy roster because basically all players are available. Adding free agents from the waiver wire can be useful, but the depth and upside of the trade market offer much more overall value. The only catch is that in order to acquire a valuable asset, a manager must give something up in return.

One of the best strategies when exploring potential trade ideas is to look more at where a specific player appears to be going rather than what they have already done. This is especially true in Week 11, with the fantasy football playoffs right around the corner. Acquiring a player who could be in line for a breakout at this point in the season could directly impact the possibility of winning a championship.

Determining which players to buy and sell in trades is based on a large number of variables. Some of these factors include injuries to relevant players, target competition added to an NFL roster, and a shift in offensive roles, among many others. Some managers may worry about not getting the proper return value when making a deal, but the fantasy football trade analyzer can help ensure they do.

This valuable tool weighs every possible factor in assigning specific numerical trade values to any players or draft picks in fantasy football. This helps to make sure the appropriate packages are being swapped. It was also used to help produce the following list of buys and sells entering Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season.

Fantasy Football Week 11 Sell High Trade Candidates

Cooper trade

Adam Thielen

Adam Thielen was one of the most surprising superstars during the first half of the 2023 fantasy football season. In his first year with the Carolina Panthers, he quickly became one of the most consistently productive wide receivers in the NFL. This includes ranking among the top 24 players in his position in six consecutive weeks and finishing WR4 or better three times.

The past two weeks have been much less productive for Thielen, finishing as WR42 and WR35, combining for just 71 total yards. With the Panthers completely out of the playoff race, they will likely look to get their younger players more involved down the stretch. Now is the time to cash in Thielen's spectacular season so far before it's too late.

Amari Cooper

The Cleveland Browns recently received devastating news on Deshaun Watson, who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in their most recent game. This changes their entire offense, especially after naming rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson his immediate replacement. Watson's absence hurts the fantasy football value for all of their pass catchers, but none more than Amari Cooper.

In just one game this season with the rookie quarterback starting for the Browns, Cooper had his worst game of the season by a wide margin. He recorded just one reception for 16 yards. Without Watson, Cooper's fantasy value could realistically tank. It makes sense to flip him now before another potentially disastrous fantasy game strips him of his current trade value.

Raheem Mostert

Raheem Mostert is having a sensational 2023 fantasy football season, ranking five times among the top ten running backs this year. He has been absolutely dominant as the Miami Dolphins' featured running back this season, making the most of his increased workload due to injuries to their other backfield options.

What makes Mostert a sell-high candidate in Week 11 is the return of De'Von Achane, which is expected to happen this week. Prior to his injury, the rookie running back exploded for three consecutive finishes among the top four players in his position. He will likely take away a significant amount of touches from Mostert, so the veteran is probably at his maximum fantasy football trade value right now.

Before replacing any of these players in fantasy football lineups, make sure to reference the Start/Sit Optimizer first.

Fantasy Football Week 11 Buy Low Trade Candidates

Brown trade

Tony Pollard

It's hard to believe that Tony Pollard has only scored two touchdowns in the Dallas Cowboys' high-powered offense this year, and both came in their Week 1 matchup. He has been one of the biggest disappointments of the 2023 fantasy football season, failing to live up to his massive preseason expectations.

Pollard creates an interesting situation in the fantasy football trade market as most managers are looking to sell him, not buy him. This means he can be acquired for relatively cheap and he has plenty of upside over most other options at a similar price. It's surely a gamble to trade for Pollard right now, but it could pay off in a big way if he has a realistic late-season breakout.

Marquise Brown

Marquise Brown has been inconsistent during the 2023 fantasy football season but has still been valuable. He has ranked among the top 25 wide receivers five times this season, though four of them came before Week 6. It's important to remeber that Brown has played most of this season with backup quarterbacks, but that's no longer the case.

Kyler Murray made his long-awaited return from injury last week and appears ready to be the Arizona Cardinals' starter for the remainder of the year. He provides a massive upgrade to their quarterback position and boosts the fantasy football value of his pass catchers. Brown is the clear WR1 in their offensive system, so his best games of the season may still be ahead of him.

Courtland Sutton

Courtland Sutton is quietly having a solid 2023 fantasy football season, including catching a touchdown in seven of his nine games. He is clearly the preferred target for Russell Wilson, as he leads the Denver Broncos in most receiving categories. He has also ramped up his output in recent weeks as the Broncos are putting together a winning streak.

Sutton has been targeted six or more times in three of his past four games, including setting season-highs with eight receptions on 11 targets in his most recent performance. He also has a favorable schedule down the stretch, making him an ideal trade target at a fairly cheap cost in fantasy football leagues.