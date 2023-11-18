Fantasy Football Week 11 Start 'Em Sit 'Em DST feat. Browns, Chargers and more

It's a big week in fantasy football, with some important defenses out with the Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons on byes. There's an urgency to get that streaming defense that'll pay off big dividends and help you win in Week 11.

This week we have division rivals, ascending teams and a fringe playoff contender to consider.

Fantasy Football Week 11 Start 'Em DST

#1, Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills get their shot at redemption this week against Zach Wilson and the New York Jets. Wilson has been subpar this year, throwing an interception in six of nine games, including in their week one matchup where he threw for 140 yards, 1 TD, and an interception.

Take the Bills this week because they need this game to get right. Buffalo has had terrible luck with injuries on the defensive side and has still overcome a lot of Josh Allen's mistakes. The Jets have gotten away with having an awesome defense while also having an offense that averages 16 points/game.

This should benefit the Bills this week and give them the advantage, so don't get cute and not start their defense.

#2, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers' defense is the reason that the team is above .500 right now and that's the truth. This defense has the most turnovers in the league (18), a top-10 pressure rate (25.1%), and 27 sacks on the season. Pittsburgh has overcome a lot with its elite defense, including getting outgained in every game this year.

The other side of the ball sees a similar story, with the added twist of the loss of starting QB Deshaun Watson. This week we'll see Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who didn't really pan out in his first start.

DTR threw three ints in his first outing in the NFL. This should offer some relief for Steelers DST managers, as they should be able to offer up a similar style of defense to that of those Ravens that gave him so much trouble in Week 4. Start the Steelers defense with the utmost confidence on Sunday.

#3, Cleveland Browns

The game between the Browns and the Steelers smells like a defensive struggle. The Cleveland Browns have allowed the second-fewest TDs (9), sacked the QB 31 times (fifth most), and have the fifth-most pressure rate (27%). In Kenny Pickett's first game against the Browns, he scored 11.3 fantasy points.

The Browns have allowed the fewest passing yards (1,360) and Pickett is 26th right now with 1,616 passing yards. The Steelers have been outgained in every game this year and their offense has been offensive to fantasy owners.

Start either of these defenses regardless of the outcome as turnovers and minimal offense are almost guaranteed on both sides.

Fantasy Football Week 11 DST Must Starts

San Francisco 49ers

Dallas Cowboys

#1, LA Chargers

The LA Chargers' defense has been straight-up one of the worst in the league. Allowing 27 points in five of nine games this year is not a sound strategy. This week the Chargers play an okay Green Bay Packers team that needs a statement game and are looking at this defense with hope.

Los Angeles has allowed the second most passing yards (2,621), has the second lowest knockdown percent (5.4) and the seventh lowest pressure rate (19.1%). Long story short, the Chargers are not good at much on defense and the Packers are not good at much on offense but one will have to win so well see. That said, it is hard to trust the Chargers defense.

#2, Las Vegas Raiders

Coach Antonio Pierce has gotten this team on the right track but this week is such a tough matchup as the Las Vegas Raiders visit the Miami Dolphins. The Fins lead the league in total yards (3,918), TDs (38) and ppg (31.7).

The Raiders need to bring all their pass rush to try and stop Tua Tagovailoa and the best offense in the league.

This is an easy sit for me but let's put it in the start/sit optimizer. As you can see it doesn't like the Raiders defense this week.

#3, Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans have been a confusing team this season and Week 11 does not look like the best time to trust their defense. The Titans face the Jacksonville Jaguars and while this could be a low-scorer, it could also be a blowout.

The Jags are coming off a humbling 34-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and will offer no quarter to their AFC South rivals here.

The Jaguars have a fine running game in Travis Etienne and multiple dangerous receiving targets in Calvin Ridley, Christian Kirk and Evan Engram. It just feels a very bad time to start the Titans defense.