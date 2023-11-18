Fantasy Football Week 11 Start 'Em Sit 'Em TEs feat Trey McBride, Tyler Conklin and more

It's Week 11 of the 2023 fantasy football season and the playoff picture is starting to look clearer and clearer. Thursday night saw the loss of Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews for the rest of the season, while Taysom Hill, Hunter Henry, and Kyle Pitts are on bye weeks.

As such, point-scoring tight ends are at a premium, so here are three tight ends to start and sit in Week 11.

Fantasy Football Week 11 Start 'Em Tight Ends

#1, Luke Musgrave

Luke Musgrave has caught a little fire over the past two weeks with a top 10 and 15 performance. Over those two weeks, he's averaged four targets and has a total of three red zone targets. Musgrave is starting to look like the next rookie breakout in this great class.

The LA Chargers are excellent catalysts for offensive players to pop, including the tight-end position. Currently, the Chargers are allowing 8.4 fantasy ppg to tight ends and have given up the third most receiving yards (615) to the position.

This could be a career day for Jordan Love and that should mean that starting Musgrave is the correct answer.

#2, Dalton Kincaid

The Buffalo Bills might not be working at the highest levels right now, but Dalton Kincaid is an outlier in that regard. Kincaid has been so consistent that if you have him and another big-time tight end you can officially play one as the flex. Kincaid is currently averaging 16.3 fantasy ppg over the last four games, which has led to four top-10 TE weeks.

The New York Jets have been strong against receivers but not against tight ends, allowing 8.2 fantasy ppg and the most TDs (6) to the position. This is important because Kincaid has four red zone targets and 2 TDs in the last four games.

This signals a start for the fifth straight week for Kincaid in fantasy football. If you have doubts, our start/sit optimizer shows us he's going to be the best tight end in this game.

#3, Trey McBride

Trey McBride has been an absolute animal since Zach Ertz went down. He has 28 targets, 248 yards, two games with at least 8 catches, and two top-2 overall finishes in the last three weeks.

McBride is building a strong repertoire with Kyler Murray and the matchup against the Houston Texans presents plenty of opportunities for McBride to continue his form.

The Cardinals are looking like they want to win and run out their best roster. This is great for McBride because he is easily their best tight end and currently has the second-highest target rate for tight ends (28.2%). McBride is becoming a no-brainer at the tight-end position and should be an easy start this week.

Fantasy Football Week 11 Sit 'Em Tight Ends

#1, David Njoku

David Njoku has been on a roll over the last four games with top-12 TE performances in each game. If Deshaun Watson was his QB this week then there's a chance he could go big. In Dorian Thompson-Robinson's lone performance, the Cleveland Browns did not look good but Njoku did finish as TE11.

This week though, the team on the other side is really good at defending the tight end position (Pittsburgh Steelers), allowing 4.4 fantasy ppg while giving up only one TD on the year. This game feels like a defensive struggle and offense might take a back seat. There are very few guys you should start from this matchup and Njoku isn't one of them.

#2, Cade Otton

This week Cade Otton draws a tough matchup against the resurgent San Francisco 49ers. The Niners have historically been very good against the tight-end position and this year is no different as they are only allowing 3.8 ppg to the position. San Francisco's linebacking core is very good at covering the tight ends and that presents a concern.

Otton looked like he was ready to break out after a 2 TD performance against the Texans. Unfortunately, he cooled off last week against a Tennessee Titans defense that is allowing the third-fewest points to tight ends, one behind the 49ers.

#3, Tyler Conklin

Some will say Tyler Conklin has been a great addition to fantasy rosters and he's been a TE1 asset over the past two weeks. However, that might stop this week against the Bills. In his Week 1 performance against the very same Buffalo team he racked up just 1.2 fantasy points.

That, however, is not the reason to avoid Conklin this week. The Jets have a Garrett Wilson problem, with his availability in jeopardy this week it could mean this offense is completely dead in the water.

In some games that could benefit Conklin, but without Wilson there to take away the safety there will be an adequate amount of attention to go around. Conklin isn't a centerpiece player, he's a third option at best. Don't start him this week against the Bills.