Fantasy Football Week 11 Waiver Wire RBs feat. Rico Dowdle, and more

It's Week 11 and the players that will shape your championship teams are still out there on the waiver wire. Late in the season is when we see the unexpected injuries and the rise of fantasy football heroes and legends. This week was also without stars like Jonathan Taylor, Rhamondre Stevenson, Alvin Kamara, and Bijan Robinson, which is another reason to grab a week-to-week replacement. This week's waiver wire article has a starter RB, an injury replacement, and an RB2 who could be in line for more touches.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire RBs

#1 Devin Singletary

The Texans look like a really good team this year; the only thing missing was a strong run game. Well, that was until Devin Singletary went off for 161 yards and a touchdown. During the offseason, many rumors were swirling that Singletary was brought in to be an insurance policy for Dameon Pierce. After performances like last week, Pierce may never get his job back.

The Texans back offers a strong starter this deep into the season. Singletary has a good matchup this week (Cardinals) and an even better one right before the playoffs in Week 13 (Denver Broncos). Picking up Singletary could become a major piece for a playoff run.

Singletary was probably more available two weeks ago when Pierce went down. But according to Sleeper, he's still available in 45% of leagues and that should at least peak your interest in looking for him. If he's available in your leagues then he's worth the FAAB and should be a high-priority waiver wire add.

#2 Rico Dowdle

There's a solid chance that Rico Dowdle could have more points from Week 10 on than Tony Pollard. Something is wrong with Pollard and it showed last week when Dowdle got three fewer touches and nearly tripled Pollard's fantasy output. The Cowboys might be stressing the loss of Ezekiel Elliott and need a new power back to make the goal-line carries.

Pollard was originally given the workhorse role after a significant lower-body injury. Since his return, he has looked incredibly mediocre and hasn't put together the season that might've been expected of him. Pollard has been incredibly inefficient with 37 rushes inside-20 (second most). He also has 9 rushes inside the five-yard line (fifth most), all of these red zone touches and only two touchdowns to show for it.

This is where Dowdle could fit into the Cowboys' plans going forward. If you need any validation on why you should grab him on waiver wire this week, then I'd like to remind you that Elliott was RB22 in this same role last year and he scored 12 TDs. There are going to be opportunities for Dowdle to see the field and you're going to want to have him on your team when he goes off.

#3 Ty Chandler

Alexander Mattison is currently in concussion protocol this week, which means Ty Chandler could be in line for more touches. Chandler took over the role last week and ran for 45 yards and a TD. There's no telling right now if Chandler will even get a shot, as concussion protocol hasn't always guaranteed a player will be out for the following week. This could be a one-week rental or possibly a multiple-week gig.

The reason you want Chandler off the waiver wire this week is his Week 11 opponent. The Denver Broncos have allowed the most fantasy points to opposing RBs (26.8). They also just gave up 186 yards and a TD to the Buffalo Bills RBs. If you are a Mattison owner or need a one-week rental then there might not be a better band-aid than Chandler.