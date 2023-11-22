Fantasy Football Week 12 Trade Targets: Jaylen Warren, Kyler Murray, and more 

I know many of you have trade deadlines approaching any day now. That means your anxiety is likely higher than your screen time. We all want to make the right moves.

Which players can we add to put us over the top and clinch a fantasy football playoff appearance? Here’s my list of players to trade for and trade away at the deadline. Good luck and happy trading!

If you are making a fantasy trade, consult our trade analyzer first.

Fantasy Football Week 12 Trade Targets: Which players to move for

Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada on Tuesday. That should be welcome news to fantasy managers and real-life players, considering Canada was absolutely awful.

Warren, on the other hand, has become a real factor as a runner of late. He’s fifth in the league with 18 runs of 10 or more yards. His last three games all produced top-15 PPR finishes, and his schedule going forward shouldn’t change that.

Leading up to the fantasy playoffs, the Steelers have games @ CIN, ARI, and NE. While their playoff matchups aren’t the best (@IND vs CIN, @SEA), it’s the usage that will prove valuable. Get Warren today for your flex spot, and let’s win a championship!

Kyren Williams, RB, LA Rams

Back from injured reserve, Williams is set to assume his touch monger role for the Rams. With four top-10 PPR finishes in the first six weeks of the season, Williams was a diamond in the rough. Picked up off the scrap heap by many managers, he became a must-start option.

I love his playoff schedule (Was, NO, @NYG), and what I’m counting are touches. The Rams already cut Darrell Henderson to make room for Williams. Sean McVay has never backed away from giving massive workloads to the Notre Dame product this year. In Week 4, he totted the rock 28 times. We are chasing volume in this crazy fantasy football game; Williams has it.

Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

He's back, folks. Running around like his knee is 100% on his way to a top 6 finish in Week 11. Murray is doing everything we’d expect a superstar QB to do. He’s already run for three touchdowns in his two games back. His weapons are as good as he’s seen in years, as he’s throwing to an exciting young TE (Trey McBride), electric WR (Marquise Brown), and all-world RB (James Conner).

Murray’s playoff schedule reads like a who’s who of teams to target, vs SF, @CHI, @PHI. If you need a QB, Murray should be on your radar.

Fantasy Football Week 12 Trades: Which players to move on from

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

Simply put, Miami’s schedule in the fantasy playoffs is brutal. Matchups against the Jets, Cowboys, and Ravens could leave you in the cold. Waddle has just seven receptions in his last two games. His PPR finishes thus far aren’t pretty—just two weeks inside the two weeks inside the top 15. With the stiff competition ahead, I’d want to move Waddle to a WR-needy team, and thank my lucky stars, I don’t have to deal with that upcoming schedule.

Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

Losing Joe Burrow is a crushing blow to the Bengals offense. Without him, the team will struggle to sustain drives and get into scoring position. None of that is good news for running back Joe Mixon. I don’t trust backup QBs to create much offense, and for that, I want out on Mixon. Sell off his top 6 performance a week ago. Someone will absolutely buy based on name value alone. Mixon’s playoff schedule (vs MIN, @ PIT, @ KC).