Fantasy Football Week 13 Start 'Em Sit 'Em RBs: Zack Moss, Jerome Ford, AJ Dillon and more

Week 13 brings a host of high-end running back bye weeks. We’re going to have to do without the likes of Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, James Cook, and the Ravens trio of backs. Throw in ambiguous backfields with shared carries in Chicago and Minnesota, and there are plenty of empty points sitting on our benches this weekend. Don't worry; we can target some really good matchups and get that much-needed victory. The playoffs are in sight. Don’t give up now.

Fantasy Football Week 13 Start 'Em RBs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Indianapolis Colts

1] Zack Moss (Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans)

I don’t care who the Colts play; I’m starting Zack Moss everywhere. Filling in for the injured Jonathan Taylor, Moss will resume the workhorse role he carried early in the season. The Colts will have no issue giving Moss 30 touches against Tennessee. Moss can deliver the goods. He posted four top ten PPR finishes from weeks 2 through 6. The once stingy Titans' defense has softened versus the run. Since their Week 7 bye, the Titans have allowed a double-digit scorer at the RB position in all but one week. Moss should be just fine.

2] Jerome Ford (Cleveland Browns @ LA Rams)

There’s nothing special about Ford, but you might need him based on byes and injuries. Here’s what I love about him this week – Joe Flacco. Yes, the ageless QB wonder who was drafted in 2008 could be under center for the Browns. Why would this matter? Because Joe Flacco is the check-down king.

Over the course of his career, Flacco has proven that he wants the ball out quickly and doesn’t want to force the issue downfield. Last year with the Jets, Flacco was making their backs into PPR gold, thanks to his constant dump-offs. The Browns' opponent, the Rams, allowed eight receptions to backs a week ago and six the game prior. Full PPR players should be jamming Ford into their lineups.

3] Rhamondre Stevenson (New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Chargers)

This Patriots offense is terrible. Like, unwatchable. We’ll have Bailey Zappe calling the signals this week vs the Chargers, which doesn’t inspire much confidence. But Stevenson is a stud. He’s finished as a top 10 PPR back in two of the last three weeks because he’s getting a ton of volume.

Throw in the fact that he’s seen at least four targets in every game since Week 5, and you’ve got a PPR machine on your hands. Los Angeles allows the 10th most points to opposing backs on the season.

Our Start/Sit Optimizer is also rosy on Stevenson in Week 13, projecting a return of 12.2 points for the Patriots RB.

Fantasy Football Week 13 Sit' Em RBs

Arizona Cardinals v Seattle Seahawks

1] James Conner, (Arizona Cardinals @ Pittsburgh Steelers

The revenge game for Conner might not go as planned. His offensive line is a mess, and the Steelers will be keyed in on stopping their former teammate. Conner hasn’t finished as a top 20 PPR back since Week 3. While I love the three-down skillset that Conner possesses, I can’t get excited for this matchup. It’s unlikely with six teams on bye; you’ll have a better option, so just temper expectations.

2] Devin Singletary (Houston Texans vs Denver Broncos)

While Denver has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing backs on the season, they’ve improved greatly of late. The Broncos have allowed just one 100-yard rusher since Week 5. Over the last two weeks, they’ve held opposing leadbacks to under ten half-PPR points. I also don’t like Singletary if we see Dameon Pierce reappear and steal carries.

3] A.J. Dillon (Green Bay Packers vs Kansas City Chiefs)

The word on Aaron Jones' injury is might be able to play this week, which further makes Dillon unappealing, but I’m out regardless. Dillon is a slow, plodding back who can’t make defenders miss. He’ll face a KC defense that has been gashed on the ground by speedy, shifty runners lately. Dillon is neither of those. Throw in the fact that the game script could be in the Chiefs' favor, and we’re looking at a game where Dillon’s touches are limited. I’m out of the A.J. Dillon business.