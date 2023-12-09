Fantasy Football Week 14 Start 'Em Sit 'Em WRs: Garrett Wilson, Brandin Cooks and more 

Fantasy managers don't (or at least shouldn't) need help with the obvious choices at receiver each week. Barring the first sign of an apocalypse, players such as Tyreek Hill and CeeDee Lamb should be in starting lineups every week.

Decisions get a bit tougher after that, and that is where I hope to help by providing a reason or two why we can trust certain WR3 or WR4 types that usually end up deciding fantasy matchups. Below are a few receivers who could post fantasy week-winning performances and a few other wideouts who may be considered good starts that could disappoint:

Fantasy Football Week 14 Start'Em Wide Receivers

1] Brandin Cooks, Cowboys (vs. PHI)

Nothing in fantasy football is ever guaranteed, which is a lesson many managers were reminded of again in Week 9 when Cooks somehow managed only one catch for seven yards against a struggling Eagles secondary in a game Dak Prescott threw for 374 yards and three scores. That performance was also the last time Cooks put up a dud for his managers, as he is the overall WR9 in fantasy since that game.

Philadelphia's passing defense woes have been a season-long problem and have not improved much - if at all - since its first meeting with the Cowboys. Six receivers have scored at least 13.4 PPR fantasy points in the last three games, including all three of the San Francisco wideouts who saw a target in the 49ers' drubbing of the Eagles last week. While Cooks' touchdown luck (three in the last four games) and efficiency (20 catches on 23 targets over that same time) are due to regress soon, a matchup against Philadelphia is probably not the time to predict it happening.

2] Romeo Doubs, Packers (@ NYG)

Although it seems like Christian Watson has missed at least half of Green Bay's games this season, he was only truly inactive for the first three. With Watson (hamstring) likely to miss at least this week's Monday night game against the Giants, at least one of his teammates will have to step up to fill the void. Jayden Reed has become enough of a fixture in this offense to be considered a weekly start at this point, which leaves Doubs or Dontayvion Wicks as the receiver most likely to benefit from Watson's absence.

While Wicks has been productive with his limited opportunities, he has not logged more than 33 snaps on offense since Week 3. Conversely, Doubs has been a full-time player all season and was one of the early darlings of the fantasy season with two WR1-level efforts in the first three weeks while Watson was sidelined. When we combine Jordan Love playing at a high level with how forgiving New York has been against receivers (fourth-friendliest matchup for the season), Doubs could be in for another big day.

Other potential strong start(s):

Elijah Moore, Browns (This assumes Joe Flacco will get another start at quarterback. Assuming he does and Amari Cooper is limited or cannot clear the league's concussion protocol in time, Moore faces a Jacksonville defense that has permitted at least 15.9 fantasy points to at least one receiver in five straight weeks.)

Fantasy Football Week 14 Sit'Em Wide Receivers

1] Calvin Ridley, Jaguars (@ CLE)

One of the most unpredictable players throughout the 2023 season has been Ridley, who has been dominant in some weeks and virtually invisible in others. It is hard to put much of the blame on Ridley, if only because his track record - not to mention the tape - suggests he can get open against just about any cornerback. His biggest problem during most of his "invisible" weeks has been OC Press Taylor's relative unwillingness to create favorable opportunities for him (such as stacking him in a bunch formation, sending him in motion, etc.).

While the likely season-ending core injury to Christian Kirk theoretically opens up some more opportunities for Ridley, he has multiple forces working against him this week. Not only is it possible that C.J. Beathard will be his quarterback, but the former Falcon also figures to line up regularly against stud CB Denzel Ward. Cleveland may not be the lockdown defense it was earlier in the season, but the Browns' secondary has proven to be very good at shutting down passing attacks for the most part - especially at home.

2] Garrett Wilson, Jets (vs. HOU)

Wilson has consistently been one of the few bright spots for New York, but even a talent as great as his cannot expected to produce week after week as his team cycles through the likes of Zach Wilson and Tim Boyle at quarterback. After an impressive run of strong WR2 performances over the first nine games of the season, Wilson's production has mostly tanked over the last three. Were it not for garbage-time production in Week 12, the second-year wideout would likely be staring at a streak of three straight single-digit fantasy efforts.

Although Houston's pass defense has fallen off from its high early-season standard, the Jets have thrown for more than 210 yards only once since their Week 7 bye and failed to score more than 13 points in each of those six games. Garrett Wilson is not someone we should bet against very often, but New York simply has not given fantasy managers any reason to believe it can put up much of a fight offensively.

Other potential weak start(s):

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints (Not only is Carolina one of the stingiest defenses against fantasy receivers, but Olave is also dealing with an illness that caused him to miss the final two practices of the week. The combination of the poor matchup, his health and the possibility the Saints need both Derek Carr AND Jameis Winston to get through the game is enough to make Olave a questionable start.)