Fantasy Football Week 15 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em QB rankings: Justin Herbert injury impacts 2023 playoffs

Week 15 of the 2023 fantasy football will feature the first round of the playoffs in most league formats. This means that managers can't afford to miss out on any potential fantasy points this week.

Failure to maximize any line-ups could legitimately end a season when just three more victories will likely earn managers a fantasy championship.

Fantasy players who have made it this far and into the postseason are likely aware of how important quarterbacks are to roster construction. They are always among the highest-scoring overall players in fantasy football and always the highest-scoring overall position.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Determining which quarterbacks to start each week is based on a large number of variables. Some of the most important factors to consider include direct weekly matchups, recent individual performances, injury situations to relevant players, projected team score, expected offensive roles, and potential game scripts. This can help to find the most favorable lineup options.

Utilizing the Start/Sit Optimizer is one of the best ways to streamline this complicated process. This valuable tool weighs every possible variable on any player in a given week to generate fantasy projections and lineup suggestions.

It's also important to stay aware of various injuries around the NFL. Unfortunately for quarterbacks this season, the long list of injured starters continues to grow.

Justin Herbert suffered a devastating season-ending injury in his most recent game. He is one of the top fantasy quarterbacks this year, so many managers will be scrambling to replace him for their playoff run.

The following list of starts and sits can help managers navigate this difficult situation in Week 15. It can also be extremely valuable for managers who prefer to stream their quarterbacks each week, which has become a popular strategy in many fantasy leagues.

Here are some of the top options to target and fade this week, using the help of the Optimizer.

Fantasy Football Week 15 Start 'Em: Quarterbacks

Stafford vs Murray

Matthew Stafford

Through the first 11 weeks of the 2023 fantasy football season, Matthew Stafford failed to record a top-10 weekly finish among quarterbacks. He also had just one game with two touchdown passes.

Everything changed recently, as he has ranked among the top 10 quarterbacks in each of his past three games and has totaled 10 touchdowns in that span.

Stafford will carry his hot streak into an extremely favorable matchup in Week 15 when the Los Angeles Rams face off against the Washington Commanders. Their defense has struggled in many areas this season, including allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has bounced back strong during the 2023 fantasy football season following his disappointing campaign last year. He has been extremely consistent this year, recording nine multi-touchdown performances in 13 games and has finished in the QB1 range for fantasy lineups in three of his past five games.

The Denver Broncos have a favorable matchup in Week 15 for Wilson to potentially turn in another strong performance. The Detroit Lions have struggled in recent weeks, ranking in the bottom 10 over the past five weeks in points allowed per game. They are also allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season.

Sam Howell

Sam Howell has been one of the biggest breakout stars during the 2023 fantasy football season, in his first year as the starter for the Washington Commanders. He has, incredibly, finished among the top 10 quarterbacks eight times in 13 games this year, including in each of his past six consecutive games.

Howell will enter Week 15 with another opportunity to keep his impressive hot streak rolling when he takes on the Los Angeles Rams. While their defense has been solid overall, they sttruggle a bit against fantasy quarterbacks. They are allowing the most fantasy points per game to the position this year.

For managers looking to acquire any of these Week 15 targets, make sure to consult the fantasy football trade analyzer first.

Fantasy Football Week 15 Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Howell vs Mayfield

Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield has put together one of the best fantasy football seasons of his entire career in his first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has finished among the top 12 quarterbacks seven times in 13 games this season, making him a useful streamer in the right matchups. He also set a season-high with three touchdowns in his most recent game.

However, Week 15 is not a favorable matchup for Mayfield, making him an avoidable option for the first round of the playoffs. The Green Bay Packers have struggled in defending the run, but excel in pass coverage. This includes allowing the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season.

Kyler Murray

Despite playing in just four games for the Arizona Cardinals this season, Kyler Murray has still finished among the top 10 quarterbacks twice. His dynamic dual-threat skillset is a big reason why he has totaled three passing touchdowns and rushed for three more.

Murray has been a valuable asset for managers who stashed him to start the 2023 fantasy football season, but he should be avoided in a brutal Week 15 matchup. The San Franciso 49ers have been one of the best defenses in the NFL this season by many different measures. This includes allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Derek Carr

Derek Carr has produced mixed results in his first season with the New Orleans Saints. He has finished among the top 15 fantasy football quarterbacks six times in 13 games, but has only thrown multiple touchdowns in four of those games. He has also never exceeded two touchdowns in any game this season so far.

While Carr has been a solid streamer at times this year, a Week 15 matchup against the New York Giants is a situation to avoid him. Their defense has been inconsistent this season, but they still rank among the top 10 teams in limiting production to opposing fantasy quarterbacks.

Week 15 QB rankings for 2023 fantasy football

Dak Prescott Lamar Jackson Jalen Hurts Josh Allen Matthew Stafford Patrick Mahomes Jordan Love Brock Purdy Sam Howell Jared Goff Russell Wilson Tua Tagovailoa Trevor Lawrence CJ Stroud Justin Fields Gardner Minshew Kyler Murray Geno Smith Jake Browning Joe Flacco Baker Mayfield Tommy DeVito Desmond Ridder Will Levis Derek Carr Aidan O'Connell Mitchell Turbisky Zach Wilson Bryce Young Bailey Zappe Nick Mullens Easton Stick