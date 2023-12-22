Fantasy Football Week 16 Start 'Em Sit 'Em RBs: Devin Singletary, Austin Ekeler, D'Onta Foreman and more

I’ve often said that running back is the lifeblood of fantasy football. It’s what players covet on draft day. They are hoarded on benches. It’s nearly impossible to pry elite ones from their managers in trades. So once we hit the semi-finals of the fantasy football playoffs, we need to be sure the RBs in our lineups are the right ones.

I’ve been of the opinion that I want to ride my studs in these weeks. I’d rather go down swinging with my big dogs than try to get cute. That said, not everyone is that lucky. There are teams who are picking up and playing backs off of the waiver wire. Some teams are playing the matchups to get by. My Week 16 RB start/sit focuses on those players you might be debating for your final starting spot or flex. Let’s make an informed decision and feel good about it.

Fantasy Football Week 16 Start'Em RBs

1] Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

We’ve only seen JT for parts of seven contests, owing to injuries. This week, I’m expecting vintage Taylor, as he should have the backfield to himself (Zack Moss injured his arm). The Colts aren’t afraid to feed Taylor, and I’d bet on over twenty touches. Taylor has produced three top-10 fantasy performances in his last five games. Atlanta, on the season, has been tough on opposing runners, but the last two backs to get 20 carries or more against them put over 85 yards.

Our Start/Sit Optimizer projects a 14-point return for Taylor this week.

2] D’Onta Foreman, Chicago Bears

It wasn’t pretty for Foreman last week. He only had six total touches, and he finished with negative fantasy points. That’s not good by anyone’s math. But he’s facing a Cardinals team that is dead on arrival. Foreman will run the ball with authority as the Bears run the clock with a second-half lead. In games the Bears have won, Foreman finished with 89, 80, and 50 rushing yards. It’s risky, but I think he can find the endzone for us and get 12 points.

3] Devin Singletary, Houston Texans

Without question, Singletary has left the other Texans back in the dust. Last week, he recorded 26 carries and four receptions en route to a top-seven PPR finish. Now, Cleveland is no slouch. But anyone getting this kind of volume has to be put into your lineup. The Texans offense should welcome back C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins after injury scares. Those upgrades mean more drives and better opportunities at getting goal-line carries. I’d pencil him in for 18 carries and three catches easily.

Fantasy Football Week 16 Sit'Em RBs

Broncos Chargers Football

1] Austin Ekeler, LA Chargers

Yup, it’s over for your first-round pick. This Chargers team is done. First, they are playing a Bills team that is scorching hot right now. The Bills should play with a lead from the opening kick. Ekeler looks old, slow, and is running behind a bad line. Four of Ekeler’s last five finishes were outside of the top 30 PPR running backs. I’m not risking my title hopes on a player who saw five carries last week. Easton Stick under center is torpedoing an already underwhelming Chargers attack. It’s a hard pill to swallow, but Ekeler isn’t it anymore.

2] Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers

Another offense that is run by a horrible backup quarterback. I’m not sure if the Steelers have quit, but I’ve quit them. This offense is putrid. Harris turned 12 carries into 1.3 fantasy points last week. It’s almost an act of God for him to top 10 fantasy points of late. I’m not putting Harris anywhere near my starting lineup with the playoffs on the line.

3] Antonio Gibson, Washington Commanders

Last week, we all fell for the “he’ll catch passes and be good in PPR” gag. Gibson played on less than half of the Commanders' snaps and only handled 25% of their rushing attempts. Essentially, Gibson is a glorified hurry-up back on a bad team. I’m not getting fooled again this week, neither should you. The Jets' defense will swallow up Gibson. In fact, just drop him and pray your opponent adds him and starts him against you.