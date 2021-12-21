Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 16: Wide Receiver rankings

Week 16 of the second round in fantasy football playoffs is almost upon fantasy managers. The fantasy world is still waiting on four games to be played from Week 15 due to the NFL delaying 3 of those games for teams hit hard by COVID-19. The train does not stop, so managers needing to decide which wide receivers to start or sit need not look any further.

Week 16 Fantasy Football Wide Receivers: Start 'Em

Must-Start Wide Receivers to target in Week 16 Fantasy Football.

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. Minnesota Vikings

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp

Kupp has been the number 1 wide receiver all fantasy season, so managers should expect nothing less for the rest of the season. The Minnesota Vikings Week 16 game is a plus matchup, and fantasy managers should not hesitate to keep Kupp in their lineup.

Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers vs. Cleveland Browns

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams

Adams and Kupp are automatic starts as no other two receivers have been as consistent as they have been all season. The Browns have a good defense, but with an elite WR like Adams, matchups do not matter. Fire him up for your second round fantasy playoffs.

Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. Tennessee Titans

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel

Samuel doubles as a wide receiver who gets a fair share of rushing duties. The double-threat WR projects as the best of the rest for Week 16. With the 49ers scrapping and fighting for a playoff spot, Deebo Samuel and the Niners offense project to have a good fantasy day against the Titans.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Windy Goodloe