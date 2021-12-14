Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 15: Wide Receiver rankings

Fantasy Football Playoffs begin in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season for most formats. That means a win is crucial this week, or the season is over. Matchups and trends will be important, as they always are in Fantasy Football when setting lineups. Here are a few wide receivers to target and others to avoid in Week 15.

Week 15 Fantasy Football Wide Receivers: Start 'Em

Wide Receivers to target in Week 15 Fantasy Football.

Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow

Hunter Renfrow is playing himself into "must start" territory for all formats of Fantasy Football. In PPR leagues, he is already someone that needs to be started every week. He has recorded, at least, five receptions in 11 of his 13 games played this season.

Dave Kluge @DaveKluge Hunter Renfrow is the overall WR1 throughout the last 3 weeks.



Craziest yet... he only has one touchdown over that time. Hunter Renfrow is the overall WR1 throughout the last 3 weeks.Craziest yet... he only has one touchdown over that time.

Renfrow is also on a recent hot streak, accumulating 30 receptions on 33 targets for 353 receiving yards and a touchdown over his last three games combined. If Renfrow is an option, plug him into the Week 15 Fantasy Football lineup immediately.

Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle

Like Renfrow, Jaylen Waddle has emerged as someone who needs to start every week in PPR formats for Fantasy Football. He has recorded eight or more receptions in four of his last five games and has been targeted ten or more times in five of his last eight games played. He has an excellent matchup against the New York Jets, who rank 27th against the pass.

Field Yates @FieldYates Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle now has 6 games with at least 8 receptions, tying Odell Beckham, Jr. for the most such games by a rookie in NFL history.



Waddle is on pace for 112 catches this season, 11 more than any other rookie ever. He's becoming a game-changer in their offense. Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle now has 6 games with at least 8 receptions, tying Odell Beckham, Jr. for the most such games by a rookie in NFL history. Waddle is on pace for 112 catches this season, 11 more than any other rookie ever. He's becoming a game-changer in their offense. https://t.co/mOU9hwGPoG

Van Jefferson, Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahwaks

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson

The Los Angeles Rams have played in three games since their bye week, and Van Jefferson recorded a touchdown in all three of them. He has a minimum of three receptions in nine of his last eleven games. The volume is there for Jefferson to remain a strong option in Fantasy Football. He has an excellent matchup in Week 15 against the Seattle Seahawks, who rank last in the NFL against the pass.

