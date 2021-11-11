5 NFL players who could be cut by their teams after 2021 season

There are NFL players who get cut from their teams every offseason. There are various factors that play into the decision of whether or not to cut certain NFL players, but most often it has to do with salary cap implications. The structure of each contract has an effect on the immediate future. Here are five NFL players who could be cut after the 2021 NFL season because of their situation.

#1 - WR Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills

Cole Beasley is one of the veteran NFL players who could be cut this offseason. He would free up over $6 million for the Bills and only leave $1.5 million in the dead cap if he is cut this offseason. Beasley is 32 years old and still a solid player but releasing him makes financial sense while also freeing up playing time for younger wide receivers such as Gabe Davis.

Thad Brown @thadbrown7 McDermott says he expects Cole Beasley to practice and play this week. McDermott says he expects Cole Beasley to practice and play this week.

#2 - S Landon Collins, Washington Football Team

Landon Collins is one of the most overpaid NFL players. Washington gave Collins a huge contract in free agency and it has not worked out. They have a team option this offseason and it would be hard to imagine Washington picking up the remaining three years. They would save nearly $45 million by cutting him.

#3 - OT Andrew Whitworth, Los Angeles Rams

Andrew Whitworth is nearly 40 years old. If he doesn't retire this offseason, he is one of the NFL players most likely to be cut. The Rams would free $13 million in 2022 by cutting Whitworth and less than $2 million in the dead cap. The move seems necessary, especially if they plan on extending newly acquired Von Miller, who is a pending free agent.

#4 - CB Janoris Jenkins, Tennessee Titans

Janoris "Jack Rabbit" Jenkins is one of the NFL players who will almost definitely be cut in the offseason due to contract implications. The Titans have him at a discount this season, costing under $5 million against the cap. That would more than double if the Titans pick him up for next season. That seems unlikely considering they drafted Caleb Farley in the first round last year.

#5 - WR Randall Cobb, Green Bay Packers

Randall Cobb is another NFL player who will almost definitely be cut this offseason. His cap hit would increase from $2.6 million to a massive $9.6 million if he is retained for next season. He plays a minimal role in the Packers offense and is not worth big money. The Packers will need all the cap space they can get to try to keep Davante Adams, who is a pending free agent.

Edited by Piyush Bisht