5 NFL players undeserving of their current contracts ft. OBJ

All NFL players earn wages that differ in amount. The details of their contracts are based on a variety of factors such as past performance and future expectations. There are always NFL players who outplay their current contracts while there are others who don't live up to what they are given for one reason or another.

NFL players underperforming their current contract

#1 - WR Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns ($95M)

When Odell Beckham Jr. was still with the New York Giants, he was one of the best NFL players. His play-making abilities from the wide receiver position made him a huge threat to defenses. Unfortunately, he has not been the same since the 2016 season. He has battled through injuries and has only had decent performances, but not as well as he's been paid. He has just 200 yards and no touchdowns this year.

Nate Ulrich @ByNateUlrich #Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. on how long he can live with lack of targets: The ultimate goal is to win a championship, and I feel like I’m in a great situation to do that #Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. on how long he can live with lack of targets: The ultimate goal is to win a championship, and I feel like I’m in a great situation to do that

#2 - QB Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts ($128M)

Carson Wentz is one of the highest paid NFL players. He signed a monstrous contract with the Philadelphia Eagles before being traded to the Indianapolis Colts. Wentz threw 15 interceptions in a disappointing 2020 season. He hasn't turned the situation around yet and has shown a worrying regression in performance.

#3 - QB Jared Goff, Detroit Lions ($134M)

Jared Goff is another of the highest paid NFL players. He helped lead the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl appearance, but he seems to be more of a game manager than anything else. He never won a game without Sean McVay as his head coach. Goff was winless with the Rams when Jeff Fisher was still the head coach and he is now winless so far with his new team, the Detroit Lions.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS On Sunday, Jared Goff will visit the Rams for a showdown with his old team. Goff is 42-20 with Sean McVay as his head coach. He's 0-13 with everyone else. On Sunday, Jared Goff will visit the Rams for a showdown with his old team. Goff is 42-20 with Sean McVay as his head coach. He's 0-13 with everyone else. https://t.co/mEpNPzYkuC

#4 - LB C.J. Mosley, New York Jets ($85M)

C.J. Mosley was one of the best defensive NFL players when he played for the Baltimore Ravens. The New York Jets signed him to a massive contract to be the centerpiece in their defense. Mosley missed almost the entire 2019 season with an injury and opted out of 2020 for COVID-related reasons. He is one of the most talented NFL players to not live up to his contract yet.

#5 - S Landon Collins, Washington Football Team ($84M)

Landon Collins became one of the most overpaid NFL players as soon as he signed his contract. Safety is not a premium position that demands high contracts, with the exception of very special NFL players. Collins was never exceptional even before he signed. He had one good season but earned a payslip similar to the top NFL defensive players. He was the highest paid safety in the NFL when he signed.

Edited by Piyush Bisht