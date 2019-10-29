New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley set to miss six weeks with groin injury

C.J. Mosley

The New York Jets are set to be without C.J. Mosley until December after the linebacker was ruled out for between five and six weeks with a groin injury.

Mosley was injured during the second half of the team's NFL season opener against the Buffalo Bills and briefly returned in a 33-0 defeat to the New England Patriots on October 21.

However, the 27-year-old was ruled out again on Friday, with Jets coach Adam Gase confirming Monday that Mosley needs more time to recover.

Gase also noted Mosley saw a specialist in a bid to avoid surgery, with the linebacker to be re-evaluated at a later date.

Jets LB C.J. Mosley (groin) out 5-6 weeks. pic.twitter.com/2JkR07ps6r — NFL (@NFL) October 28, 2019

That timeline will potentially put Mosley back on the roster as early as Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins if he's 100 per cent.

However, the Jets could also opt to give him the rest of the year to recover by placing him on injured reserve, with Gase having stated on Friday that "all options" were under consideration.

The Jets have struggled in Mosley's absence, having won just one of their opening seven matches.