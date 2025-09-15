Fantasy Football Week 3 sleeper prospects feat. Baker Mayfield, Tony Pollard, and more

The 2025 NFL season's opening week was matched with more pulsating action in Week 2. From near comebacks to complete blowouts, there was no shortage of intrigue.

Fantasy football naturally also saw its second week of action this past weekend. With some players impressing and others disappointing, it's important to use the available information to make informed decisions moving forward.

While certain players are expected to put up strong performances in Week 3, there are a number of sleepers who could surprise fantasy players this week.

Let's explore the top three sleepers of Week 3 in NFL fantasy football.

Fantasy Football Week 3 sleeper prospects

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons - Source: Imagn

Baker Mayfield (Buccaneers, QB)

Heading into a Monday Night Football clash with the Houston Texans, Baker Mayfield impressed on opening weekend. He took the Atlanta Falcons to task in a divisional rivalry, hanging 167 passing yards, three touchdowns and 39 rushing yards on them.

The Bucs' Monday night game will be an indicator of how the team is coming together, but don't sleep on Mayfield in Week 3 when they face the New York Jets at home. New York was manhandled in Week 2 versus the Buffalo Bills.

Tony Pollard (Titans, RB)

Tony Pollard put up a strong showing against a solid LA Rams team last weekend. He recorded 92 yards on 20 carries in a 33-19 loss, averaging a respectable 4.6 yards per carry.

Pollard finds himself in a favorable situation with the Titans. Tennessee has a proper running game model, with mobile quarterback Cam Ward at the helm of the offense. As the rookie shot-caller learns the ropes, Pollard will be one of the first to benefit from it.

In a Week 3 game against the Indianapolis Colts, look for Pollard to once again be the bell cow back.

Jake Ferguson (Cowboys, TE)

Jake Ferguson features in a well-oiled Dallas Cowboys offense. Things seem to be coming together for Dallas, beating their archrivals, the New York Giants, 40-37 in overtime in Week 2. Ferguson had a field day as the top receiver next to CeeDee Lamb, booking nine catches for 78 yards.

On a Cowboys team that's now on a streak of scoring 20+ points per game, don't sleep on Ferguson in Week 3, when Jerry Jones takes the show on the road to an ill-fated Chicago Bears team.

