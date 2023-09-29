Fantasy Football Week 4 WRs injury report: Latest on Odell Beckham Jr, Cooper Kupp and more

Week 4 of the 2023 fantasy football season has officially arrived and as usual, managers will need to pay attention to injuries before setting lineups.

Leaving an injured player in a lineup can be detrimental, as receiving a zero score on that player can potentially be the difference between winning and losing. It can also be costly to bench an injured player if they do end up playing and posting a large score on the bench.

Monitoring practice activity during the week is one way to get a better idea about what a player's availability will be during their weekly game.

Here are some of the most important fantasy football wide receivers that are on the injury report in Week 4 and where their chances of playing currently stand.

WR Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 4

Kadarius Toney injury update

Kadarius Toney reportedly sprained his toe during the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The ailment limited his practice all week ahead of their next game, but he was able to play.

He posted just one reception in Week 3 and didn't play his usual number of snaps, so the injury presumably limited him.

Head coach Andy Reid confirmed after the game that Toney's toe was swollen. This has resulted in him being limited again during their Week 4 practices.

He's officially listed as questionable, but even if he does play again this week, he will be an extremely risky fantasy football option. Until he can increase his output in a game, he's probably better left on the fantasy bench.

Odell Beckham Jr. injury update

Odell Beckham Jr. injured his ankle during the Baltimore Ravens' Week 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The injury ended his day early and resulted in him also missing their Week 3 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Up next is a division rivalry game with the Cleveland Browns, so the Ravens are hoping he will be available.

Early signs are not looking good for Beckham, as he began Week 4 as a non-participant in practice.

He can currently be considered questionable at best, but fantasy football managers should be making alternate plans for their wide receivers this week.

Jaylen Waddle injury update

Jaylen Waddle was absent from the Miami Dolphins' Week 3 game against the Denver Broncos after being unable to fully clear all of the concussion protocols.

He suffered the concussion late in their Week 2 matchup and is hoping to get back on the field for an important AFC East clash with the Buffalo Bills.

Waddle has reportedly returned to practice this week and appears to have a great shot at playing.

Fantasy football managers will want to confirm his availability prior to kickoff, but as long as he's playing, he's a must-start in all lineups.

Cooper Kupp injury update

After being a first round pick in many fantasy football drafts this year, Cooper Kupp unfortunately landed on the PUP list ahead of Week 1 with a hamstring injury.

Per the official rules of the PUP list, Kupp will be required to miss at least the first four games of the Los Angeles Rams' 2023 NFL season.

This means that Kupp will be unavilable to play in Week 4, but is first eligible to return next week.

Head Sean McVay has stated that he hopes to have him back for Week 5, but his practice activity next week will give a better idea on where he currently stands.

Fantasy football managers are anxiously awaiting his return, especially considering his high price in their drafts.

Brandon Aiyuk injury update

After a strong start to the 2023 fantasy football season, Brandon Aiyuk was forced to miss the San Francisco 49ers' Week 3 game against the New York Giants with a shoulder injury.

Being that the game was on Thursday Night Football, the short week may have played a factor in the decision to keep him out.

Now with a long week to prepare for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4, Aiyuk appears to have a much better chance of playing.

He has been a limited participant in practice so far and is currently listed as questionable. If he plays, he's a must-start in an extremely favorable matchup.

