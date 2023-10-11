NFL
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Fantasy Football Week 6 WR rankings: Ja'Marr Chase is 'always open' but Justin Jefferson gets devastating injury update

Fantasy Football Week 6 WR rankings: Ja'Marr Chase is 'always open' but Justin Jefferson gets devastating injury update

By Adam Hulse
Modified Oct 11, 2023 17:10 GMT
Fantasy Football Week 6 WR rankings
Fantasy Football Week 6 WR rankings

Fantasy football requires different strategies for each roster position in order to be consistently successful during each NFL season. Wide receivers offer a unique challenge due to the incredible depth of the position. This means that while there are a lot of options available, it can sometimes be difficult to analyze all of them and plug the most favorable scenarios into lineups.

Managers must analyze a variety of factors before finalizing their fantasy lineups each week. Among some of the most important are the recent individual performances and direct weekly matchups of every available wide receiver. It's also crucial to pay attention to recent trends, injury updates, and the bye weeks, among many others.

Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season sees the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers on their bye weeks. This means that none of their players will be available in fantasy lineups.

The biggest injury update that managers must account for is Justin Jefferson. He was a first-round pick in all fantasy football drafts this year but is now expected to be out for multiple weeks.

Considering a trade for Cooper Kupp? Check out our Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer to get a fair deal

Before replacing Jefferson in fantasy football lineups, make sure to consult the Start/Sit Optimizer first.

On the more positive side of the injury spectrum, Cooper Kupp made his long-awaited return last week and got right back to his usual elite usage. Another important return in Week 5 relates to Ja'Marr Chase, who has played every game this year but was previously struggling.

Chase broke out in a big way last week, reminding everyone why he was a first-round fantasy draft pick in most leagues. Joe Burrow must have heard him last week when he told the media he's "always open" when discussing his frustration with his slow start and lack of targets.

Managers looking to acquire Kupp or Chase should reference the fantasy football trade analyzer first.

All of these variables, and many more, were carefully considered when coming up with the following wide receiver rankings for Week 6 of the 2023 fantasy football season.

Week 6 Fantasy Football WR Rankings

Week 6 WR rankings
Week 6 WR rankings
  1. Ja'Marr Chase
  2. Tyreek Hill
  3. Cooper Kupp
  4. Stefon Diggs
  5. CeeDee Lamb
  6. Keenan Allen
  7. D.J. Moore
  8. Jaylen Waddle
  9. DK Metcalf
  10. Calvin Ridley
  11. Davante Adams
  12. A.J. Brown
  13. Puka Nacua
  14. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  15. Chris Olave
  16. Brandon Aiyuk
  17. Adam Thielen
  18. Michael Pittman
  19. Mike Evans
  20. Jordan Addison
  21. DeAndre Hopkins
  22. DeVonta Smith
  23. Deebo Samuel
  24. Zay Flowers
  25. Jerry Jeudy
  26. Christian Kirk
  27. Chris Godwin
  28. Amari Cooper
  29. Gabe Davis
  30. Garrett Wilson
  31. Tyler Lockett
  32. Marquise Brown
  33. Courtland Sutton
  34. Michael Thomas
  35. K.J. Osborn
  36. Nico Collins
  37. Drake London
  38. Terry McLaurin
  39. Jakobi Meyers
  40. Josh Palmer
  41. Rashee Rice
  42. Tutu Atwell
  43. Elijah Moore
  44. Michael Wilson
  45. Quentin Johnston
  46. Josh Downs
  47. Wan'Dale Robinson
  48. Tyler Boyd
  49. Jahan Dotson
  50. Marvin Mims

Unsure about whom to start for Broncos vs Chiefs? Use our Start/Sit Optimizer to make your life easier

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...