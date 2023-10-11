Fantasy Football Week 6 WR rankings: Ja'Marr Chase is 'always open' but Justin Jefferson gets devastating injury update

Fantasy football requires different strategies for each roster position in order to be consistently successful during each NFL season. Wide receivers offer a unique challenge due to the incredible depth of the position. This means that while there are a lot of options available, it can sometimes be difficult to analyze all of them and plug the most favorable scenarios into lineups.

Managers must analyze a variety of factors before finalizing their fantasy lineups each week. Among some of the most important are the recent individual performances and direct weekly matchups of every available wide receiver. It's also crucial to pay attention to recent trends, injury updates, and the bye weeks, among many others.

Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season sees the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers on their bye weeks. This means that none of their players will be available in fantasy lineups.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The biggest injury update that managers must account for is Justin Jefferson. He was a first-round pick in all fantasy football drafts this year but is now expected to be out for multiple weeks.

Considering a trade for Cooper Kupp? Check out our Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer to get a fair deal

Before replacing Jefferson in fantasy football lineups, make sure to consult the Start/Sit Optimizer first.

On the more positive side of the injury spectrum, Cooper Kupp made his long-awaited return last week and got right back to his usual elite usage. Another important return in Week 5 relates to Ja'Marr Chase, who has played every game this year but was previously struggling.

Chase broke out in a big way last week, reminding everyone why he was a first-round fantasy draft pick in most leagues. Joe Burrow must have heard him last week when he told the media he's "always open" when discussing his frustration with his slow start and lack of targets.

Managers looking to acquire Kupp or Chase should reference the fantasy football trade analyzer first.

All of these variables, and many more, were carefully considered when coming up with the following wide receiver rankings for Week 6 of the 2023 fantasy football season.

Week 6 Fantasy Football WR Rankings

Week 6 WR rankings

Ja'Marr Chase Tyreek Hill Cooper Kupp Stefon Diggs CeeDee Lamb Keenan Allen D.J. Moore Jaylen Waddle DK Metcalf Calvin Ridley Davante Adams A.J. Brown Puka Nacua Amon-Ra St. Brown Chris Olave Brandon Aiyuk Adam Thielen Michael Pittman Mike Evans Jordan Addison DeAndre Hopkins DeVonta Smith Deebo Samuel Zay Flowers Jerry Jeudy Christian Kirk Chris Godwin Amari Cooper Gabe Davis Garrett Wilson Tyler Lockett Marquise Brown Courtland Sutton Michael Thomas K.J. Osborn Nico Collins Drake London Terry McLaurin Jakobi Meyers Josh Palmer Rashee Rice Tutu Atwell Elijah Moore Michael Wilson Quentin Johnston Josh Downs Wan'Dale Robinson Tyler Boyd Jahan Dotson Marvin Mims

Unsure about whom to start for Broncos vs Chiefs? Use our Start/Sit Optimizer to make your life easier