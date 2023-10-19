Fantasy Football Week 7 Buy Low Sell High Trade Candidates: Cash in on D.J. Moore, invest in Tee Higgins and more

One way that fantasy football managers can look to improve their rosters each week is by exploring the trade market. One of the most useful strategies when doing so is to weigh a player's value in a current week and compare it to their individual projections for the remainder of the season. This can help identify certain players that are over or undervalued.

When a manager recognizes this situation, they would be wise to explore trades involving some of these players in fantasy football. Selling a player at their highest expected value will maximize the return package prior to their production predictably falling off. On the other hand, buying a player before their expected role increases within their offense can turn into a major bargain.

Managers who find the most consistent success in their fantasy leagues each year are often proactive with their roster construction. Remaining vigilant with these types of trade scenarios is one of the best ways to do so. Whenever exploring the trade market, managers should also utilize the fantasy football trade analyzer to make sure they always get the best value in every deal.

This useful tool helped produce the following list of trade candidates in fantasy football during Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.

Fantasy Football Week 7 Sell High Trade Candidates

#1. George Pickens

While George Pickens has been relatively inconsistent this year for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he has also been overall productive in fantasy football. Across five games he has accumulated 22 receptions for 393 yards and two touchdowns. Most of his overall production came in two games combined, totaling 10 receptions for 257 yards and both of his touchdowns.

While the boom weeks have been nice for fantasy football, he also has some duds this year, including two games with less than 40 yards. His volume has also been uninspiring, exceeding five receptions in a single game just once. That's likely to get even worse for the remainder with Diontae Johnson nearing a return from injury. He commands a ton of targets, but hasn't played since Week 1.

#2. D.J. Moore

The Chicago Bears acquired D.J. Moore to be their true WR1 that they have been desperately missing. After a bit of a slow start to the year, he has exploded in recent weeks, performing among the elites in fantasy football. He has finished among the top five wide receivers in the PPR league for two of his past three games.

The biggest issue with Moore's outlook going forward is that quarterback Justin Fields suffered a thumb injury on his throwing hand during the Bears' last game. This is a devastating diagnosis that will likely keep him out for at least a few weeks. It's time to sell Moore on his current hot streak before his production likely plummets with Tyson Bagent at quarterback.

#3. Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins opened the 2023 fantasy football season as one of the best overall quarterbacks across the first three games. He ranked among the top 10 fantasy quarterbacks in each of the first three weeks, totaling nine touchdowns. He has cooled off quite a bit since then, totaling just five touchdowns in his past three games and failing to finish better than QB10 in any of those games.

Further decreasing Cousins' value is the fact that Justin Jefferson was recently placed on the injured reserve list. This obviously changes their entire offensive game plan for the Minnesota Vikings in an attempt to replace the most productive wide receiver in the NFL. Cousins also has many challenging matchups against top passing defenses coming up on his schedule, so his outlook has severely regressed.

Fantasy Football Week 7 Buy Low Trade Candidates

#1. Jahmyr Gibbs

With David Montgomery suffering a rib injury last week that's expected to force him to miss time, the Detroit Lions may finally decide to unleash Jahmyr Gibbs and give him a full workload. Montgomery has dominated the backfield touches through the first six weeks, but Gibbs will just have Craig Reynold to compete with for now.

The only obstacle is that Gibbs is also dealing with an injury, but he's expected to make his return soon, reportedly as early as Week 7. Reynolds also recently missed practice due to his own injury, so the Lions' backfield is in limbo. Considering his own injury paired with his disappointing usage so far, Gibbs makes for an ideal buy low candidate in fantasy football, especially given Montgomery's recent injury.

#2. Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins has been extremely disappointing during the 2023 NFL season so far, falling way below his usual level of production. While competing with Ja'Marr Chase for targets can be a challenge, it hasn't stopped him from top 20 finishes in previous seasons. The regression can better be explained by Higgins dealing with injuries, both to himself as well as quarterback Joe Burrow.

Higgins is expected to make his return to the football field following the Cincinnati Bengals' bye week. The bye is coming at the perfect time for them, giving Burrow and Higgins an extra week to rest and recover. The star wide receiver's fantasy value is at an all-time low right now, but several signs indicate that he could be in line for a huge bounceback after the bye week.

#3. Drake London

Drake London was one of the most disappointing fantasy wide receivers across the first month of the 2023 NFL season. He finished outside of the top 80 players in position twice during that time, despite all of the preseason hype. He's coming off an excellent rookie season and was expected to dominate the target share for the Atlanta Falcons.

After his slow start, London has quietly turned in his two best games of the season so far in each of the past two weeks, concluding with a WR6 finish in his last game. He has also improved his weekly ranking in four consecutive weeks. London appears to be back to his rookie form, so now is the time to buy low before his price tag potentially catches up to his progress.

