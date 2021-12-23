Fantasy Football WR Injury Report Week 16: Chris Godwin, Tyreek Hill and more

The Fantasy Football Playoffs are in full swing, and Week 15 reminds everyone that the fantasy gods do not care how perfect your line up might be.

Between COVID surges and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers losing their top three fantasy players in the same game, fantasy managers who survived Week 15 and advanced will still have a plethora of wide receiver injuries to comb through.

LetsGoCle @LetsGoCle @Exalted_Metal @Laurrenn17 @macomboys The same thing happened to the Browns last year. Played a game with no wide receivers and other key players missing in week 16 while fighting for the playoffs. @Exalted_Metal @Laurrenn17 @macomboys The same thing happened to the Browns last year. Played a game with no wide receivers and other key players missing in week 16 while fighting for the playoffs.

WR injuries that could affect Week 16 of fantasy football

AFC

Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills

The Bills have placed Cole Beasley on COVID reserve. Since he is unvaccinated, he will have to go into quarantine for 10 days before being able to test and possibly play. Fantasy managers will not have Beasley for Week 16.

Emmanuel Sanders, Buffalo Bills

Sanders did not play in Week 15 due to a knee injury; he is questionable for Week 16.

Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns

Landry missed Week 15 due to COVID, but he should be able to test out of protocols by this weekend.

Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

Hill was placed on COVID reserve, and it is unclear whether he is vaccinated, tested positive, or deemed a close contact.

If unvaccinated and deemed a close contact, Hill would only need to quarantine for five days and might be able to play in Week 16. If unvaccinated and tested positive, Hill will miss Week 16.

Josh Gordon, Kansas City Chiefs

Gordon missed Week 15 due to COVID, but the Chiefs are hopeful that he will be available for Week 16. He will be a very deep sleeper candidate for the fantasy football playoffs if Tyreek Hill misses Week 16.

Will Fuller, Miami Dolphins

Fuller is out for the rest of the season with a finger injury.

Jakob Sanderson (RTDB) @FF_RTDB A true crime documentary needs to be made on Will Fuller’s finger A true crime documentary needs to be made on Will Fuller’s finger

Kendrick Bourne, New England Patriots

Bourne was placed on COVID reserve on Monday. It is unclear if he will be able to clear protocols, so his availability for Week 16 is still up in the air.

Nelson Agholor, New England Patriots

Agholor is in concussion protocol and will have to pass a series of tests ahead of Sunday in order to play the Buffalo Bills.

N’Keal Harry, New England Patriots

Harry is nursing a hip injury, but he did have limited participation in practice on Wednesday. Fantasy managers must remain wary of any update on his situation.

AJ Brown, Tennessee Titans

AJ Brown is trending towards playing on Thursday night as he comes off the IR due to a chest injury. Fantasy managers should keep a close look on the Titans' injury reports before Thursday's game.

Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans

Jones has been dealing with a hamstring injury all season, but the Titans expect him to be a game-time decision for Week 16.

NFC

Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals

Moore is dealing with an ankle injury, and his status is in doubt for Week 16. The Cardinals are already without wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for the rest of the regular season.

Jakeem Grant, Chicago Bears

Grant is in concussion protocol and will need to be cleared by Sunday in order to play this week.

Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears

Robinson missed Week 15 due to COVID, but he should be able to come off the reserve list for Week 16.

Robinson has not had a good fantasy season by his high standards, but he could be a surprise sleeper candidate in the last two weeks of the fantasy season.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers

Valdes-Scantling has been placed on COVID reserve, and it is unclear whether he is vaccinated, tested positive, or deemed a close contact. If unvaccinated and deemed a close contact, Valdes-Scantling would only need to quarantine for five days and might be able to play in Week 16. If unvaccinated and tested positive, he will miss Week 16.

Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings

Thielen almost returned for last week’s game, but the team decided to give him more time to heal from his high-ankle sprain. He should be ready by the start of Week 16.

Sterling Shepard, New York Giants

Shepard is out for the season with an Achilles injury.

Kadarius Toney, New York Giants

Toney was placed on COVID reserve for Week 15 and is also dealing with an oblique injury. His status for Week 16 is in doubt.

Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks

Lockett has been placed on COVID reserve after he experienced symptoms. His status for Week 16 is also in question. Fantasy managers relying on Lockett will need to monitor his status ahead of Sunday.

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin is out for the season with an ACL tear. Fantasy managers should drop Godwin to make room on their roster for the playoffs.

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Evans suffered a hamstring injury in Week 15 and will be questionable ahead of Week 16. The Buccaneers are hopeful he can return for the date with the Carolina Panthers in Week 16.

Curtis Samuel, Washington Football Team

Samuel missed the Football Team’s Tuesday game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He has been dealing with a groin injury all season and will be questionable for Week 16.

