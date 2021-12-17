Quarterback Baker Mayfield is not happy with the NFL's COVID protocols. The Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback was recently placed on the COVID reserve list, and today his backup, Case Keenum, was also placed on the list. This leaves the Browns with their 3rd quarterback, Nick Mullens, to start this week’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Browns recently added Mullens to the roster, and now it looks like he will be the starting QB for the Week 15 game.

Baker Mayfield @bakermayfield @NFL Make up your damn mind on protocols. Showing up and making only 3 teams test?!? All so you can keep the game as scheduled to make money. @NFL Make up your damn mind on protocols. Showing up and making only 3 teams test?!? All so you can keep the game as scheduled to make money.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback added to his frustration with additional replies to his tweet, further explaining his position:

Baker Mayfield @bakermayfield Actually caring about player safety would mean delaying the game with this continuing at the rate it is….

But to say you won’t test vaccinated players if they don’t have symptoms, then to pull this randomly. Doesn’t make any sense to me. Actually caring about player safety would mean delaying the game with this continuing at the rate it is….But to say you won’t test vaccinated players if they don’t have symptoms, then to pull this randomly. Doesn’t make any sense to me.

Baker Mayfield @bakermayfield Tell me if this makes sense…. No tests this morning… then let our team gather for practice… then show up after practice to test them. Something seems off here. Tell me if this makes sense…. No tests this morning… then let our team gather for practice… then show up after practice to test them. Something seems off here.

As of Thursday evening, the NFL has not canceled any upcoming games.

What are the latest NFL COVID-19 protocols?

In response to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country and the NFL, the league updated its health and safety protocols. In a statement, the league declared that all NFL teams must enact new measures in the face of the increased number of cases:

"Effective immediately, all clubs will implement preventative measures that have proven effective: masking regardless of vaccination status, remote or outdoor meetings, eliminating in-person meals, and no outside visitors while on team travel.

We will continue to strongly encourage the booster shots as the most effective protection. Finally, and based on expert advice, we will adjust the return-to-participation requirements for those who have recovered from COVID-19.

All of these changes are grounded in our data and science-backed approach, with safety our number-one goal for the entire NFL community."

Additionally, the NFL changed how fully vaccinated players can “test out” of the COVID protocols, which would allow them to return to the roster sooner. Initially, the NFL provided three testing options for fully vaccinated individuals, as long as they were asymptomatic for a minimum of 24 hours. The updated protocols allow players to return to the active roster as soon as the day after their initial positive test.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Now Browns’ QB Case Keenum has tested positive for COVID, leaving QB Nick Mullens in line to start Saturday vs. the Raiders, sources tell @ByKimberleyA @FieldYates and me. Baker Mayfield already has tested positive and is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Now Browns’ QB Case Keenum has tested positive for COVID, leaving QB Nick Mullens in line to start Saturday vs. the Raiders, sources tell @ByKimberleyA, @FieldYates and me. Baker Mayfield already has tested positive and is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Updated NFL COVID protocols also now prohibit in-person meetings for coaches and players unless the meetings are held outdoors or in a practice bubble. Players and coaches are required to practice social distancing in this regard as well.

How many NFL teams are affected by COVID-19?

As of Wednesday, around 100 NFL players have tested positive for COVID over the last three days. The number continued to increase into Thursday. Notable players include Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett, and Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson II. So far 25 out of the 32 NFL teams have players that have returned with a positive test.

Players testing positive for COVID in recent days include players on the following NFL teams:

Arizona Cardinals (1)

Atlanta Falcons (3)

Baltimore Ravens (2)

Buffalo Bills (1)

Carolina Panthers (0)

Chicago Bears (12)

Cincinnati Bengals (2)

Cleveland Browns (20)

Dallas Cowboys (1)

Denver Broncos (3)

Detroit Lions (6)

Green Bay Packers (1)

Houston Texans (8)

Indianapolis Colts (1)

Jacksonville Jaguars (0)

Kansas City Chiefs (4)

Las Vegas Raiders (0)

Los Angeles Rams (25)

Miami Dolphins (6)

Minnesota Vikings (6)

New England Patriots (0)

New Orleans Saints (1)

New York Giants (8)

New York Jets (4)

Philadelphia Eagles (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers (1)

San Francisco 49ers (0)

Seattle Seahawks (2)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0)

Tennessee Titans (1)

Washington Football Team (21)

