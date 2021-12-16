Kevin Stefanski COVID: Who will be Browns HC against Raiders?

Kevin Stefanski has COVID-19 and is expected to miss the game against the Raiders. Therefore, both teams will be playing without the head coaches that they began the season with (although this is permanent for the Raiders).

Without Kevin Stafanski on the sideline, who will be the Browns' head coach for Saturday?

Cleveland Browns Introduce Kevin Stefanski

This will not be the first time that Kevin Stefanski has missed a game due to COVID-19. Last season, Stefanski missed the playoff victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

His substitute in that game was Mike Priefer and he will be taking over as the temporary head coach in Saturday's game as well.

Mike Preifer is the special teams coordinator. Special teams coordinators are generally the front-runners to step in if something happens to the head coach.

This makes sense to teams because the special teams coordinators work with players on both sides of the ball. As such, they have chemistry built up across the roster and can work with everyone easier than an offensive or defensive head coach.

That said, he will not be taking over all of Stefanski's duties. According to Browns Wire, Kevin Stefanski's playcalling duties will be handled by offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

Switching the playcaller from Stefanski to Van Pelt can be a boom-or-bust risk.

KimberlEY A. Martin @ByKimberleyA

HC Kevin Stefanski has also tested positive.



He recently disclosed that he has gotten the booster; still a chance he’s back for Saturday’s game vs the Latest in #Browns COVID situation:HC Kevin Stefanski has also tested positive.He recently disclosed that he has gotten the booster; still a chance he’s back for Saturday’s game vs the #Raiders Latest in #Browns COVID situation:HC Kevin Stefanski has also tested positive.He recently disclosed that he has gotten the booster; still a chance he’s back for Saturday’s game vs the #Raiders

On one hand, a fresh perspective could result in a boost to the offense. The playcalling predictability changes with a different mind at the wheel.

As such, defenses could be caught off guard. But giving Van Pelt the keys could grind the offense to a halt.

The moment could be too big or the rust and inexperience with the playbook could rear its ugly head.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From @GMFB: #Browns QB Baker Mayfield and coach Kevin Stefanski test positive for COVID, joining a long list of vaccinated people with little to no symptoms on the list. From @GMFB: #Browns QB Baker Mayfield and coach Kevin Stefanski test positive for COVID, joining a long list of vaccinated people with little to no symptoms on the list. https://t.co/CocpqUrVxS

If that happens, the Browns' offense could be in even more trouble than it currently is. Stefanksi, Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry, David Njoku, Austin Hooper, and others are expected to miss the game due to COVID-19, according to Adam Schefter.

Without a head coach and many of the most productive players on offense, the Browns are suddenly the odd-man out in the playoff race. If they can somehow muster a win, they may be able to get healthy before the Packers game.

That said, winning both games seems like a miracle. If the Browns can win one, their season may go the distance. However, if they lose both, their season is likely over.

