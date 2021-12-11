Fantasy Fallout Week 14: What to do if you have D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams on your team

Fantasy managers beware: Detroit Lions running backs D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams are both out for Week 14’s matchup against the Denver Broncos. Swift suffered a shoulder injury and has been out since Week 12’s Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Chicago Bears. On Friday, the Lions placed backup RB Jamaal Williams on the COVID reserve list, meaning he will be out for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

The two running backs have fantasy relevance with starter D’Andre Swift being the more drafted/used running back on fantasy rosters. With both RBs out, fantasy managers who have either player will need to find their replacements.

Grand Rapids Press @GRPress Lions add Jamaal Williams, Tracy Walker to COVID list; rule D’Andre Swift out, T.J. Hockenson doubtful j.mp/3pEZ2uY Lions add Jamaal Williams, Tracy Walker to COVID list; rule D’Andre Swift out, T.J. Hockenson doubtful j.mp/3pEZ2uY

Fantasy Week 14: Replacements for D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams

For fantasy managers needing to replace D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, there are still some options out on the waiver wire/free agent list. First, RBs Jemar Jefferson and Godwin Igwebuike are possible replacements as the Lions themselves will need the two to step in for both Swift and Williams. The Denver Broncos have a stout rushing defense, however, and fantasy managers may want to avoid Jefferson and Igwebuike. The Broncos are in the middle of the pack in fantasy points given up per game to running backs, and they have only surrendered 5 rushing touchdowns all season.

Fusue Vue @DevyEusuf Ian Hartitz @Ihartitz Running backs averaging at least 2 yards after contact on more than 70% of their carries (PFF, min. 100 carries)



A.J. Dillon (75%)

Jamaal Williams (75%)

James Robinson (74%)

Tony Pollard (72%)

Sony Michel (72%)

Joe Mixon (72%)

Elijah Mitchell (71%) Running backs averaging at least 2 yards after contact on more than 70% of their carries (PFF, min. 100 carries)A.J. Dillon (75%)Jamaal Williams (75%)James Robinson (74%)Tony Pollard (72%)Sony Michel (72%)Joe Mixon (72%)Elijah Mitchell (71%) So this is why Jamaal Williams has not ceded work to D'Andre Swift. twitter.com/Ihartitz/statu… So this is why Jamaal Williams has not ceded work to D'Andre Swift. twitter.com/Ihartitz/statu…

Outside of the Lions/Broncos matchup, fantasy managers can look to the following players:

#1 - JaMycal Hasty, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Similar to the Lions, Hasty is the last man standing after injuries have ravaged the 49ers’ running back room. Unlike the Lions, however, the 49ers have a good rushing offense, and Hasty dominating touches in the backfield should translate to decent fantasy stats.

#2 - Ty Montgomery, RB, New York Jets

With rookie Michael Carter out and now Tevin Coleman out due to concussion, Ty Montgomery figures to command the majority of rushes for the Jets this week. Against the New Orleans Saints, the Jets will, most likely, find themselves in a negative gamescript, and Montgomery has appeal because he is also a capable pass-catching running back.

#3 - D’Onta Foreman, RB, Tennessee Titans

Also Read Article Continues below

Foreman will split the work with Dontrell Hilliard, but Foreman figures to be the “lead” back for the injury-ravaged Titans. Fantasy owners who have playoffs spots locked in but need to fill a spot for D’Andre Swift or Jamaal Williams can take a flier on Foreman. Of the three options listed, Foreman might be the riskiest due to how much of a workload the Titans would give him. For fantasy purposes, managers can also consider Hilliard, if they are desperate. And given the fantasy landscape of running backs, most managers might be desperate.

Edited by Windy Goodloe