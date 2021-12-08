NFL Fantasy Football Week 14: Top 5 RB Waiver Wire Targets

Week 13 was a good outing for many running backs in fantasy football with 19 of them posting at least 15 points. With so many injuries in the 2021 season, many running backs have been targeted on the waiver wire, and there are plenty to choose from ahead of the final week of fantasy football before the playoffs.

Top 5 Fantasy Football RBs on waiver wire ahead of Week 14

Running backs are a top priority in fantasy football, as they should be. The NFL has an abundance of quality players in the backfield and you could give your roster an edge heading into the playoffs with the right core group of running backs.

Three players in San Francisco's backfield were taken out with injuries this week, leaving JaMycal Hasty as the lone man with a clean bill of health. Many of the top running backs at the start of the season are mid-range players or currently on the shelf, allowing a ton of promising rookies and backups to shine on the field and in fantasy football: Alexander Mattison, Javonte Williams, Leonard Fournette, James Conner, etc. Here are the top five running backs on the waiver wire ahead of Week 14.

JaMycal Hasty - San Francisco 49ers

Field Yates @FieldYates The 49ers worked out three running backs today: Jeremy Cox, Brian Hill and Dexter Williams.



Elijah Mitchell, Trenton Cannon, Jeff Wilson, Jr. and Trey Sermon are all currently dealign with an injury, leaving JaMycal Hasty as the lone healthy RB on the roster.

The 49ers saw Elijah Mitchell, Treton Cannon and Jeff Wilson all suffer injuries last week, which leaves JaMycal Hasty as a potential workhorse in Week 14. Even if Mitchell or Wilson are eligible to play, Hasty will be a good contributor to your fantasy football roster this week. The 49ers face the Jacksonville Jaguars in a favorable matchup and the offense has been leaning heavily on their run game as part of their recent success.

Adrian Peterson - Seattle Seahawks

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Adrian Peterson is the first player EVER to score a Rush TD with 6 different teams. Adrian Peterson is the first player EVER to score a Rush TD with 6 different teams. https://t.co/PXP6mxJ1lk

Adrian Peterson debuted with the Seattle Seahawks last week and ended up with 16 yards and a touchdown. Many don't see him having much value in fantasy football with Seattle, but there has been a ton of inconsistency in their backfield, and it is touchdown-or-bust. With that being said, the Seahawks face the Houston Texans this week and Peterson could easily put up a double-digit score in fantasy.

Darrel Williams - Kansas City Chiefs

Field Yates @FieldYates Chiefs RB Darrel Williams, who has really stepped up for them this season, just surpassed 700 yards from scrimmage this season, earning an incentive worth $250K💰 Chiefs RB Darrel Williams, who has really stepped up for them this season, just surpassed 700 yards from scrimmage this season, earning an incentive worth $250K💰

Darrel Williams is splitting touches with Clyde Edwards-Helaire, but he still managed 80 total yards last week against the Denver Broncos. Most of his value came from being a pass-catcher, having three catches for 60 yards. The Kansas City Chiefs aren't out of the woods just yet and need to keep their offense from getting bland. Williams is a prime player to be dynamic and help out Patrick Mahomes when he faces trouble.

Sony Michel - LA Rams

Sosa Kremenjas @QBsMVP Sony Michel is the first 100-yard rusher for the Rams this season.



Boom.

Darrell Henderson Jr. is dealing with a hamstring injury that allowed Sony Michel to step up with 121 rushing yards and a touchdown. Having just under 22 fantasy football points should make Michel a target on the waiver wire, whether Henderson is good to play or not. Michel will still be a better option in Week 14 than Henderson as he looks to fully recover from his hamstring issue. Even against the Arizona Cardinals, Sony Michel is an RB2 in fantasy football this week.

Devonta Freeman - Baltimore Ravens

Spencer N. Schultz @ravens4dummies DeVonta Freeman cuts dudes up on a weekly basis. Crosses the grain on the zone flow, makes two defenders run into each other, then leaves Minkah in the dust 🔪 DeVonta Freeman cuts dudes up on a weekly basis. Crosses the grain on the zone flow, makes two defenders run into each other, then leaves Minkah in the dust 🔪 https://t.co/KcZea0IQ6O

Devonta Freeman could be available in most leagues after being inconsistent over the last few weeks in fantasy football. He would give you 16 points followed by eight, and then 20 followed by just seven.

Freeman had 97 total yards and a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week and faces the Cleveland Browns next. Freeman is listed as a high-end RB3, and Baltimore's passing game is dealing with some adversity at the moment. In a must-win game, the Ravens could just run the ball and safely get a win.

