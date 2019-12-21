Vikings running backs Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison miss practice again

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News Published Dec 21, 2019

Dec 21, 2019 IST SHARE

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings have a problem at running back ahead of Monday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers, with neither Dalvin Cook nor Alexander Mattison in practice this week.

The 10-4 Vikings are second in the NFC North behind the 11-3 Packers heading into the Week 16 meeting in Minneapolis.

Minnesota were hoping to have Cook available despite his latest shoulder injury last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, with coach Mike Zimmer saying on Thursday the player "seems to be doing good".

But Cook did not participate in practice as his coach offered that update, and the NFL Network reported it was "highly unlikely" he would face the Packers.

The 24-year-old sat out again on Friday in a blow that was not softened by Mattison's absence.

Mattison, a back-up to Cook, has an ankle problem and likewise missed practice on consecutive days, meaning Mike Boone will come to the fore when the Vikings attempt to run the ball on Monday.