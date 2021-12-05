This NFL Draft combine stat featuring Patrick Mahomes and Peyton Manning will leave you questioning everything

Patrick Mahomes will always draw comparisons to the legendary Peyton Manning. Mahomes is one of the most gifted athletes we've ever seen step foot in the NFL.

Manning, meanwhile, is one of the five greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

In addition to their talent, both quarterbacks have a very similar style. Mahomes is a gunslinger, averaging 8.1 yards per attempt in his career.

Manning was similar, throwing for 7.7 yards per attempt.

But did you know the two quarterbacks share an identical stat from their respective NFL combines?

Patrick Mahomes ran the same 40-yard dash speed as Peyton Manning

At the NFL combine, both Patrick Mahomes and Manning ran a 4.80 40-yard dash.

Bovada @BovadaOfficial FUN FACT:



Patrick Mahomes and Peyton Manning had the same 40 time! FUN FACT:Patrick Mahomes and Peyton Manning had the same 40 time! https://t.co/k4svAap17N

Just when you thought there couldn't be enough similarities between the two, that statistic revealed itself. Their builds are almost identical, which plays into them sharing the same 40-yard dash time.

Manning is three pounds heavier than Mahomes and played at 230 pounds. The 2018 MVP Mahomes is 227 pounds.

They're also just two inches apart in height, with Manning having the edge in that category.

Despite their identical 40-yard dash times, Mahomes is a far more mobile quarterback than Manning ever was. In Manning's career, he rushed for just 667 yards.

His runs didn't result in much yardage, as he averaged just 1.5 yards per scramble.

Patrick Mahomes isn't afraid to use his legs, even if it's not his first choice. In 57 games, he's long surpassed Manning's career total, with 1,046 yards on 4.8 yards per attempt.

The connection between Mahomes and Manning goes further than strict on-field comparisons. Manning spoke to the Kelly Clarkson Show this season and revealed his son is a massive Kansas City Chiefs fan.

His son even wears a Mahomes jersey every week.

CHIEFS HIGHLIGHTS @ChiefHighlights Reminder: Peyton Manning’s son loves Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs 😂

Reminder: Peyton Manning’s son loves Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs 😂 https://t.co/z8HYAKHn7V

Manning is being a good sport and showing support for his son, even though he had a rivalry with the Chiefs during the final four years of his career.

There's a saying that what's old is new again. That appears to be the case with Manning and Mahomes.

Mahomes is this generation's Manning and is already incredibly successful at just 26 years of age.

Also Read Article Continues below

Mahomes has to win one more Super Bowl and four more MVP awards to have an identical career to Manning. Unfortunately, we never got a chance to see the two go head-to-head, as that would've been a must-see moment.

Edited by LeRon Haire