Odell Beckham Jr. injury update: Will former Los Angeles Rams WR be fit in time for 2022 NFL season opener?

After Odell Beckham Jr. was injured in the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals, not much has been said about his injury.

Odell Beckham Jr. is still recovering from his ACL injury, but he may not be ready in time for the start of the NFL season. This may explain why he hasn't signed with another NFL team yet.

NFL teams may be waiting to see what happens with Odell Beckham Jr. and his recovery.

But despite his current situation, Odell Beckham Jr. is still a wanted man. Several NFL teams have shown interest in the pro-bowler, including his former club, the Cleveland Browns.

Apparently, the Browns are ready to welcome Beckham back into the fold now that the team is about to trade quarterback Baker Mayfield. As many recall, one of the main reasons Beckham left the team was because his relationship with Mayfield had deteriorated.

Rumor has it that the New England Patriots were looking at him as well before they signed former Miami Dolphins wideout DeVante Parker.

Beckham seems to have his choice of teams to pick and choose from, even with his injury.

Sounds like the story of another former NFL free agent who was cut by his team but was wanted by several others, despite his injury.

Peyton Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. have similar stories

One of the most shocking stories in NFL history is when the Indianapolis Colts released quarterback Peyton Manning. Manning had several neck surgeries, which worried the Colts, and they wondered if he would ever be himself again.

Manning won the franchise their first and only Super Bowl, but they opted to release him and then draft quarterback Andrew Luck. It is ironic that Luck was more injury prone than Manning and would later retire early.

When Manning became a free agent, several teams wanted the Super Bowl champ, but the two main teams in the running were the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos.

Manning would pick the Broncos, where he would break more NFL passing records and receive MVP awards. He retired after helping the team win their third Super Bowl.

You could argue that Manning had better success in Denver than Indianapolis. Regardless of the right answer, he did prove the Colts wrong in releasing him. Maybe that's why many teams are still willing to sign Beckham. They know he can still produce.

Prior to his injury last year, Beckham caught 44 passes for 537 yards and five touchdowns. That might not seem like a lot; however, in the right system, he could be the number one receiver again, although he seems to be content not being the main man for the Rams and letting Cooper Kupp have the spotlight.

So no one would be surprised if he just stays in LA.

