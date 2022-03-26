5 remaining NFL free agents up for grabs ft. Julio Jones and Odell Beckham Jr.

While the 2022 NFL free agency period has seen many superstar players sign new contracts, there are still plenty of top options still available.

The free agent class is still loaded with talented players that are capable of being massive contributors to a team's overall success. Here are five solid NFL free agents still on the market for any team to sign.

Free agents who are still available in the 2022 NFL offseason

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry

Jarvis Landry is one of the most consistently solid wide receivers currently available in the free agent market. He missed some time during the 2021 season due to injury, but was still able to play in 12 games while recording 570 yards.

Prior to that, he had recorded more than 70 receptions for 750 yards and multiple touchdowns in every season of his career while being selected to five Pro Bowls.

#4 - Odell Beckham Jr.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. was a crucial late addition to the Los Angeles Rams, last season and he directly helped them win a Super Bowl. He recorded an impressive seven touchdowns in just 12 games with the team, including one in the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Unfortunately, he was also injured during that game, which will most likely cause him to miss time during the 2022 NFL season. Beckham's injury could directly impact where he ends up during the 2022 offseason.

The recovery process and likelihood that he will miss several weeks of the regular season make him a relatively risky signing for most teams. He may end up being another crucial late addition for a team next season, as he was last year for the Rams.

NFL free agents who are still available in the 2022 offseason

#3 - Tyrann Mathieu

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Tyrann Mathieu has been one of the emotional leaders and defensive captains for the Kansas City Chiefs. He has been an important factor in their recent success, including two AFC Championships and a Super Bowl ring.

He is an extremely versatile defensive back who is capable of playing multiple positions and making a major impact in several areas of the game.

#2 - Julio Jones

Free agent wide receiver Julio Jones.

Prior to an injury-plagued 2021 NFL season with the Tennessee Titans, Julio Jones spent his entire career with the Atlanta Falcons.

He established himself as one of the most consistently dominant wide receivers over the span of a decade. He recorded an impressive stretch of six straight seasons with more than 80 receptions and 1,350 receiving yards.

IKE Packers Podcast @IKE_Packers Most receiving yards per game ALL TIME



1. Julio Jones (91.9)

2. Justin Jefferson (91.4)

3. Calvin Johnson (86.1)

4. Ja’Marr Chase (85.6)

5. Michael Thomas (85.0)

6. Antonio Brown (84.2)

7. DeAndre Hopkins (77.8)

8. Cooper Kupp (77.7)

9. Torry Holt (77.4)

Most receiving yards per game ALL TIME1. Julio Jones (91.9)2. Justin Jefferson (91.4)3. Calvin Johnson (86.1)4. Ja'Marr Chase (85.6)5. Michael Thomas (85.0)6. Antonio Brown (84.2)7. DeAndre Hopkins (77.8)8. Cooper Kupp (77.7)9. Torry Holt (77.4)10. Odell Beckham (76.7)

If Julio Jones can remain healthy for the 2022 NFL season, he is capable of being a serious offensive weapon for the team that signs him. It's definitely a risk, considering he has missed 14 games over the last two seasons, but the potential upside is massive.

#1 - Bobby Wagner

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner.

When the Seattle Seahawks released Bobby Wagner, it was one of the most surprising moves of the entire 2022 NFL offseason. He has spent the entire ten seasons of his career with the Seahawks, helping them win two NFC Championships and a Super Bowl ring as one of their defensive captains.

Bobby Wagner is one of the best middle linebackers in the league and is still in the middle of his prime. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the last eight consecutive seasons while also being named a first-team All-Pro in six of them. He can help just about any defense in the NFL immediately.

