Watch: Antonio Brown strips on stage in Miami club 

It appears that Antonio Brown is living his best life. The free-agent receiver has been without a team since being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after his now infamous sideline spat against the New York Jets.

Brown took his helmet and shoulder pads off, tossed them onto the sideline bench and then jogged off the field, down the tunnel, never to be seen on a field again.

The 33-year-old has been spotted at a famous Miami strip club, Booby Trap On The River, with actor Jamie Foxx, who was hosting a party there on Saturday with Bitcoin Rodney.

During the party, Foxx can be seen on the microphone before singing with Brown in front of him. Foxx can be heard saying:

"Turn up, ni***! Take ya shirt off, ni***! Run through this mothaf**ka! Get naked!"

As we all know by now, it doesn't take much for the receiver to get loose, and this time was no exception. Foxx prompted him to lose his shirt, and within a few seconds, the receiver took his shirt off and continued the party with hundreds of people watching as money went flying.

It certainly looks like both Foxx and Brown were having a great time Saturday night.

Will Antonio Brown get another chance in the NFL?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

It is still up for debate. The one thing holding teams back from signing him is that he needs surgery on his injured ankle. This was the reason why he did not go on the field against the Jets.

However, the 33-year-old has stated that he will not have surgery on it until a team signs him. So if a team does sign him, they will then have to wait months for him to recover and get back on the field. Not many will do that.

Instead of having his surgery first and then being ready when or if a team comes calling, the 33-year-old is doing the opposite. Whether a team gives him another chance remains to be seen.

It is thought that he was on his last chance when the Buccaneers signed him back in 2020. So now just which teams will be willing to take a punt on the star receiver?

It is likely that nothing will get done until either after the draft or when he finally gets that surgery on his ankle, but the receiver has made it clear that he wants to continue playing in 2022.

Edited by Windy Goodloe