"I should have been a first overall pick" - Jets QB Mike White disses NFL teams who didn't believe in him

Quarterback Mike White has been a revelation for the New York Jets. When Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson went down with a knee injury, there was a huge question mark in terms of the Jets depth chart.

Mike White came in for Wilson and then made his first career start the following week against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was his first career start in the NFL since being drafted in the fifth-round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.

It was White's first opportunity at an NFL start, and he led the Jets to a big-time upset over the Bengals. White threw for over 400 yards and three touchdowns en route to defeating Cincinnati and making a name for himself in his first opportunity to start.

White then made his second career start on a Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts, but an injury to his wrist took him out of the game shortly before halftime and he was replaced by veteran Josh Johnson.

QB Mike White doesn't know why other NFL teams didn't believe in him

Mike White started his college football career at the University of South Florida and then transferred to Western Kentucky because he was unhappy with the new offensive scheme that USF was switching to.

White was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fifth round and said this week that he still doesn't know why scouts didn't grade him higher and see his potential during the draft process. According to White, he should have been the first overall draft pick.

“I couldn’t tell you. That’s definitely the scouting departments across the league and what their interpretation of me is, I have 100 percent confidence in myself. So if you ask me, I should have been a first overall pick. But that’s neither here nor there. That’s four years ago. I try to get my mind off that and be in the here and now and execute what my job is right now.”

It was announced earlier this week that Zach Wilson will be out another week as he tries to get his knee fully healthy. That means Mike White will make his third consecutive NFL start, giving him another chance to prove himself.

While the New York Jets are coming off a 45-30 loss to the Indianapolis Colts last Thursday, so is their next opponent. The Jets host the Buffalo Bills this Sunday who are coming off a disappointing 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.

