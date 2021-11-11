Will Zach Wilson play in Week 10 against the Buffalo Bills?

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson injured his knee in a Week 7 divisional matchup against the New England Patriots. The knee injury occurred late in the first half of the game, after he was hit by Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon.

It was reported the following day that Zach Wilson suffered a sprained PCL and would be out the next few weeks.

Zach Wilson has missed two consecutive games after a rough loss to the Indianapolis Colts last Thursday night and with a divisional game against the Buffalo Bills this week, will the New York Jets have their rookie quarterback?

Will Zach Wilson be available against the Buffalo Bills in week 10?

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has missed two consecutive games with a sprained PCL. On Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that Wilson will in fact miss his third consecutive start this week when the Jets face the Buffalo Bills. The Jets feel that an extra week will help Wilson continue to heal and rest his knee in preparation for a Week 11 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Jets are starting QB Mike White, source said, as the legendary backup will take the field against the #Bills . Zach Wilson will use the week to get healthier. The #Jets are starting QB Mike White, source said, as the legendary backup will take the field against the #Bills. Zach Wilson will use the week to get healthier.

In Zach Wilson's absence, backup quarterback Mike White will make his third consecutive start and third of his NFL career. In Mike White's first career start against the Cincinnati Bengals, he impressed the Jets and those around the NFL as he led the Jets to an upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Last Thursday night, Mike White struggled at the start of the game against the Indianapolis Colts. White was taken out of the game shortly before halftime with an apparent wrist injury. He was replaced by veteran backup quarterback Josh Johnson, who also had his struggles against the Colts.

Along with the announcement that Mike White will get the start with Zach Wilson out for another week, came the news of a change at QB2.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Jets’ HC Robert Saleh announced QB Mike White will start Sunday vs. Buffalo. Jets’ HC Robert Saleh announced QB Mike White will start Sunday vs. Buffalo.

Quarterback Joe Flacco, who was recently traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the New York Jets, is now the backup quarterback behind Mike White and not Josh Johnson as it was last week. Flacco started four games with the Jets last season before signing with the Eagles this offseason.

Jets Videos @snyjets Mike White, Zach Wilson, and the QBs get in work Mike White, Zach Wilson, and the QBs get in work https://t.co/Biz7QKf9Ru

Whether the New York Jets will have a "pitch count" of sorts on White and will replace him with Flacco if he begins to struggle is unknown, but not impossible.

The New York Jets will now face a Buffalo Bills team that lost a close game to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9.

