Zach Wilson injury: How long will Jets QB be out for?

Rookie New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots. Patriots linebacker Matt Judon hit the quarterback as he threw a long pass during the second quarter.

Wilson’s backup, Mike White, made his NFL pro debut as he came on for the injured starter.

How much time will Zach Wilson miss?

Zach Wilson sprained the posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) in his right knee and is expected to miss 2 to 4 weeks according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. An MRI on Monday morning confirmed the injury.

The Jets will now have to decide whether to put Wilson on injured reserve, which would keep the quarterback on the bench for a minimum of three games.

The Jets already had their bye week heading into the Week 7 matchup with the New England Patriots. If placed on injured reserve, the earliest that Zach Wilson can return will be Week 11 against the Miami Dolphins on November 21.

The Jets are in a unique situation. They have no quarterbacks on the roster with any prior NFL experience.

After Sunday’s injury to their prized rookie quarterback, New York will almost certainly look to add a veteran signal caller to their quarterback room. Former New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton may likely be the frontrunner.

For the game, Zach Wilson went 6 for 10 for 51 yards. The number two overall pick has had an up-and-down rookie season, but has also gained valuable on-field experience. Wilson entered Week 7 with four touchdown passes to nine interceptions.

His backup, Mike White, threw a 30-yard touchdown pass on his first attempt but finished the game with two interceptions. All expectations point to the former Dallas Cowboys draft pick to start this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, while Wilson takes time off for his knee injury.

Zach Wilson’s injury temporarily sets back the Jets’ rebuilding plan. Although they are 1-5, developing their quarterback by throwing him in the fire during regular NFL games has been the primary goal of their 2021 season.

The best highlight so far this season for the Jets is the OT win against the Tennessee Titans, where Wilson heaved a 56-yard bomb to wide receiver Corey Davis for a TD score late in the 4th quarter.

Meanwhile, the rest of the J-E-T-S will have to hold down the fort while their quarterback recovers. Rookie running back Michael Carter has been coming on of late with increased touches, and wide receiver Corey Davis is a good alpha receiver to build an offensive foundation for the Jets’ future.

Better days are ahead for this franchise (though they certainly won’t happen this season), but it all starts with getting their starting quarterback healthy and further developing his football IQ and skills.

