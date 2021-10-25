Zach Wilson injury: 3 QBs the Jets should consider to replace the rookie

The New York Jets will be without rookie quarterback Zach Wilson for several weeks after he suffered an injury in his team's blowout loss to the New England Patriots.

Wilson suffered the injury in the second quarter after being sacked by defensive end Matthew Judon. Backup Mike White took over for the rest of the game and finished 20/32 for 202 yards, a touchdown and two picks in the 54-13 loss. Zach Wilson was 6/10 for 51 yards when he was injured.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Jets QB Zach Wilson will have an MRI on his knee, but sources say the initial belief is he suffered an injury to his PCL. He’ll likely miss time, but the tests will determine how much. #Jets QB Zach Wilson will have an MRI on his knee, but sources say the initial belief is he suffered an injury to his PCL. He’ll likely miss time, but the tests will determine how much.

Zach Wilson's injury is believed to be a PCL injury and he was taken back to the locker room soon after coming off the field. He will get an MRI to get a timetable and the severity of the injury.

He could easily miss three weeks, with the worst-case scenario being season-ending surgery. The Jets are in a poor spot at quarterback. They had the worst quarterback room even before Zach Wilson got injured. Mike White is the current starter with veteran Josh Johnson on the practice squad. He will soon be on the active roster.

This is an excellent throw by Mike White, places it exactly where it should go (out of harm's way where only Corey Davis can snag it). #Jets This is an excellent throw by Mike White, places it exactly where it should go (out of harm's way where only Corey Davis can snag it). #Jets

The Jets are 1-5 and will likely end up with a top-ten pick, but that doesn't mean they should give up. There is a lot of potential and young talent on the roster and head coach Robert Saleh will want to end the season on a better note than one win. They could also use a much better backup as well.

Here are three quarterbacks the Jets should look into while Zach Wilson is sidelined.

Three QBs the New York Jets should consider after Zach Wilson's injury

#1 - Cam Newton

Doug Kyed @DougKyed #Seahawks HC Pete Carroll was asked about conversations with free-agent QB Cam Newton during his press conference with local media this afternoon.Carroll said Seattle talked to Newton "a couple times" but it sounds like they're sticking with Geno Smith as the starter. #Seahawks HC Pete Carroll was asked about conversations with free-agent QB Cam Newton during his press conference with local media this afternoon.Carroll said Seattle talked to Newton "a couple times" but it sounds like they're sticking with Geno Smith as the starter. https://t.co/mbm2X739px

Cam Newton is finally vaccinated and that significantly improves his chances of getting signed. He had talks with the Seattle Seahawks when Russell Wilson was injured, but no deal was offered.

Newton's release by the Patriots was not good for his image, with his ego and personality being called into question. Newton is still a talented veteran who could be a short-term starter and long-term mentor for Wilson.

Newton has no chance at beating out Zach Wilson any time soon and would have to be content with being the backup only. With not many teams calling to check on his availability, Newton could take the Jets' offer to get back on the field.

#2 - Mason Rudolph

There are barely any free agent quarterbacks that make sense for the Jets right now. The trade deadline is November 2nd and there could be a ton of moves in the next seven days. One of them could be the Jets grabbing a veteran quarterback like Mason Rudolph.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will need to fill the void left by the retiring Ben Roethlisberger, and Dwayne Haskins has the edge over Rudolph in 2022. Rudolph had his chance as the Steelers' starter but didn't impress. He has enough experience to fill in for Zach Wilson and stick around as his backup for years to come.

#3 - Marcus Mariota

PointsBet Sportsbook @PointsBetUSA MARCUS MARIOTA WITH A BIG RUN 🚨 MARCUS MARIOTA WITH A BIG RUN 🚨https://t.co/4qbmYTZw1I

Derek Carr seems to be finally flourishing with the Las Vegas Raiders and his backup could use a change of scenery. Marcus Mariota has created some buzz in his limited snaps on the field with Las Vegas and plays a similar style to Zach Wilson. He can come in and help the rookie learn how to best play as a dual-threat and how to do it safely.

