NFL Trade Rumors: 3 teams willing to risk it with Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph

In Thursday's NFL preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, backup QB Mason Rudolph went 8/9 for 77 yards as the game's starter. The 2018 third-round pick was accurate in his outing but was underwhelming overall. He led the offense to zero points with first-team starters.

Fellow QB2 competitor Dwayne Haskins has been making the most of his playing time and has been leading the second and third-team players on TD drivers as a consistent playmaker.

If Mason Rudolph should fall to QB3, he will have little value sitting on the depth chart and Pittsburgh could find value with a trade partner. Mason Rudolph is young enough with enough experience and a small contract to be moved fairly easily. So which teams would take a risk on him?

Three teams who could take the risk for Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph

#1 - San Francisco 49ers

Yes, it makes sense for Mason Rudolph to land with the San Francisco 49ers. Rookie QB Trey Lance has been playing well in the preseason and it's just a matter of "when" he unseats Jimmy Garoppolo as the starter.

The 49ers could sit on Jimmy G for a year as a pricey backup or trade him early into the season. That would leave Josh Rosen and Nate Sudfeld as unsuitable backups, and Josh Rosen is already in a roster bubble against Sudfeld.

Mason Rudolph is young, but has experience as a starter in the league and could serve as Trey Lance's backup and mentor.

#2 - Green Bay Packers

This is a similar situation to San Francisco. QB Aaron Rodgers is most likely leaving after the 2021 season and Jordan Love will get the keys to the offense. Kurt Benkert, a 2018 UDFA, would be his current backup as the Green Bay Packers seek to remain a contender. Mason Rudolph won't be fighting Love for the main gig and will allow Love to better focus while Green Bay has a better QB to rely on if needed.

#3 - Tennessee Titans

The Indianapolis Colts won't make a play for Mason Rudolph until Carson Wentz returns shortly after and seems set on Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger at the moment. The Tennessee Titans have a 33 year-old QB in Ryan Tannehill as their starter. Logan Wooside (a former AAF starter with just seven passing yards in the NFL) and Matt Barkley (30 years old with 11 TDs and 22 INTs in career) are their current options behind him.

Mason Rudolph is better than both of them and could even act as a bridge QB if Tannehill hangs it up over the next few seasons. This is a great option for the Titans to consider.

