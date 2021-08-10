NFL preseason 2021: 3 ways Sam Ehlinger could win the backup QB job during preseason

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger ended Tuesday morning's Indianapolis Colts' training camp practice by participating in first-team reps. The rookie out of the University of Texas was drafted and initially placed as third on the depth chart behind Carson Wentz and Jacob Easton.

Now, with Wentz out for the foreseeable future, Eason is taking first-team reps. The Colts are also expected to start Eason in their first preseason game this weekend against the Carolina Panthers. In joint practices with the Panthers leading up to the preseason game, Ehlinger is expected to see more first-team reps.

Rookie QB Sam Ehlinger getting his first reps with the 1st team offense. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 10, 2021

But with neither Eason nor Ehlinger having any NFL experience under center, it could be a 50-50 situation depending on how preseason play shapes up to decide who gets a Week-1 start.

On the #Colts QB situation, HC Frank Reich said the team will continue to split first-team reps between Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger and “take it day-by-day.”



Eason will start Sunday's preseason game vs. Carolina. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 10, 2021

Nevertheless, here are three ways Sam Ehlinger could win the backup QB job during the preseason:

#1 Playmaker

Sam Ehlinger was a playmaker in his four seasons at the University of Texas. Although the team may have struggled at points in other positions, Ehlinger showed a lot of promise in making plays happen.

So far in the Colts' training camp, he has avoided pressure and made plays down the field. He has shown his arm strength, something that scouts and analysts were concerned about

Rookie QB Sam Ehlinger getting his first reps with the #Colts 1st team offense, per @zkeefer



🤘🤘🤘 pic.twitter.com/XIFeWvMEnf — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 10, 2021

#2 Football IQ

Sam Ehlinger was a four-year starter with the University of Texas Longhorns. He was considered one of the best quarterbacks in the Big-12, and has good instincts. This is a good quality to have as a rookie quarterback in the NFL. Ehlinger is also learning a playbook, and getting accustomed to pro-football.

Colts head coach Frank Reich has had good things to say about the young Ehlinger. Reich commended Ehlinger's ability to be a leader as a young rookie and the promise he has already shown.

#3 Mobile

One visible difference between Sam Ehlinger and Jacob Eason is the ability to be mobile. Unlike Eason, Ehlinger is a mobile quarterback, and isn't afraid to use his legs to make things happen. In his career at Texas, Ehlinger rushed for 1,907 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Although the Indianapolis Colts have been praised for their offensive line, there have been injuries to offensive linemen as well, and there's no telling how that could shape up by Week 1. If the Colts want and need a quarterback who can get plays to happen, Sam Ehlinger might be the way they'd like to go.

