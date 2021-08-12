NFL Rumors: QB Jordan Love to start over Aaron Rodgers for the Green Bay Packers during preseason 

Second-year quarterback Jordan Love will reportedly be the Green Bay Packers' starting quarterback throughout the team's preseason campaign. This means Aaron Rodgers will not see any action until the season opener.

Love, 22, was selected 26th overall in the 2020 NFL draft as Rodgers' successor. The veteran quarterback didn't take this lightly. He had a phenomenal season last year and won the MVP award. Rodgers threw for 48 touchdowns with only five interceptions and 4,299 yards passing.

Welcome to #Packers Open Practice No. 🙌 👆



Aaron Rodgers and Marcedes Lewis getting a veteran rest days, so Jordan Love and Kurt Benkert holding it down for the QB pic.twitter.com/mPIHOgCDZS — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) August 11, 2021

But a rift between Rodgers and the Packers' front office during the offseason and the quarterback's subsequent holdout meant that Love took all first-team reps for most of training camp. So while Rodgers is still the team's starting quarterback, Love will be the player under center during the preseason.

Jordan Love stepping up to the plate

Green Bay Packers Training Camp

The Packers will look to play Love as much as possible during the preseason. This will serve as a litmus test for the young quarterback. Fortunately, the move benefits both parties; Rodgers will stay off the field during meaningless games and avoid the risk of an injury, while Love will receive the bulk of the action and gain valuable experience.

This may very well be Rodgers last season suiting up for Green Bay. Love will need all the game reps he can acquire. Succeeding Aaron Rodgers appears to be an impossible task at the moment. Fortunately, Rodgers has been serving as his mentor throughout the process.

I asked QB Jordan Love about how comfortable he is asking Aaron Rodgers questions and how open the #Packers quarterback room has been since joining the team:



“Aaron’s been open day one. I can ask him anything” pic.twitter.com/38YYuBS3A3 — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) August 5, 2021

A watershed moment for Jordan Love

The Packers' preseason campaign will see them take on the Houston Texans on August 14, the New York Jets on August 21, and, lastly, the Buffalo Bills on August 28. The front office will use these games to evaluate Jordan Love's progress.

Quarterbacks of Aaron Rodgers' caliber usually don't concern themselves with the intricacies of the NFL preseason. But the fact that Rodgers will not be playing a single drive during pre-season is somewhat peculiar.

Nonetheless, the growing differences between Rodgers and the Packers management will be discussed throughout the 2021 season. Jordan Love needs to showcase his potential as a passer and overall football acumen as a quarterback with limited opportunities.

The Aaron Rodgers era could be over after this season, but Love's career may very well begin during these upcoming preseason games.

